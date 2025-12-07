Keep These Cooking Liquids In Your Freezer — You'll Thank Yourself Later

There's really nothing to freezing these liquids. When you've finished roasting or braising, strain the liquid, chill it, and, if one formed, lift off the fat cap, which you can keep and use it for frying eggs, quesadillas, or veggies, to stretch the meal's flavor even more. You can even make a quick pan sauce by deglazing your pan with a little wine and retaining the liquid, which saves time and elbow grease when it comes time for washing up, and ensures none of the delicious browned bits go to waste. A little cube of that can be added to a would-be struggle meal, such as instant ramen or reheated leftovers, instantly enriching and elevating the simple dish with zero effort.

Freeze the sauce however your kitchen brain works best. Ice cube trays make tidy little portions, good for stronger-tasting sauces you'll need smaller portions of, while silicone molds make generous ones. Be aware that sauces can and will impart their flavors into whatever reusable container you use, so don't use your drinking-water ice cube trays for this. A resealable plastic bag laid flat gives you a thin sheet you can snap into shards later, and it's very stackable. Labeling is crucial, because if you can't discern what the bag of mystery slop is six months after you stored it, you won't use it, and all this thoughtfulness will have gone to waste, so always include the name of the food and the date.

You can also freeze the "after" liquid from carnitas, birria, short ribs, roast chicken, roasted mushrooms, basically any savory bath that ends up richer than it started. To use, just drop a cube into a hot pan and let it melt into whatever you're making.