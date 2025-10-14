The Affordable Tip For Freezing Soup Without Buying Fancy Containers Or Ziplock Bags

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you order takeout food, you've probably noticed that it comes in useful-looking plastic containers that seem like a shame to toss. Maybe you've even been accumulating them for some to-be-determined purpose. Storing leftover soup is the use they have been waiting for.

Most takeout containers are made of freezer-grade polypropylene, the same material as many "meal-prep" sets sold at retail. In most professional kitchens, they're called "deli" containers, stacked by the hundreds and used for storage and mise en place ingredients. They fit together, seal tightly, and, if you've already paid for dinner, you've already paid for the containers. Because they're usually clear, you can tell what's in them at a glance. If you somehow run out of takeout containers, you can buy them in bulk for next to nothing on Amazon.

Pouring hot soup into plastic can warp the container and leach chemicals or microplastics, so to freeze soup safely, let it cool completely first. Leave a little headspace for expansion, since frozen liquid swells and can pop the lid. Stack containers by portion size, single meals, larger batches, or bases for future stews. Never microwave soup in these containers, because the repeated heat breaks down the plastic, and the flavor of melted polymer is not one to savor. Instead, defrost overnight in the fridge or loosen the frozen block in a bowl of cool water before transferring it to a pot to reheat.