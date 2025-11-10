The One-Ingredient Upgrade For Any Meal That Everyone Throws Away

We learn early which parts of food are "supposed" to be eaten and which parts aren't. Crusts should come off sandwiches, apples need to be peeled, and herb stems go into the compost. But those neat little piles of herb stems we sweep aside are still useful, and actually, they're sometimes the most flavorful thing on the board. They hold the same aromatic oils as the leaves, sometimes even more. They're sturdier and more aromatic, and they're flavor you've already paid for, so you might as well put it to use.

Not all stems have the same application, though. The tender ones, like those of parsley, cilantro, dill, and basil, can be chopped fine and stirred straight into sauces, dressings, and salads. They're stronger than the leaves but mild with a subtle crunch that tastes fresh, not too fibrous or bitter. The woodier stems of the stronger-tasting herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage are better used whole. Drop them into a simmering pot or roasting pan and they'll perfume everything around them before being discarded.

If you're worried about them getting lost in a broth, tie them together like a bouquet garni. If you're making pesto or tomato sauce, basil stems are your friend. They blitz into the vivid green base and add that spicy-sweet, anise note cooks usually have to make up for with extra leaves. The same goes for parsley stems in chimichurri, or dill stems in a quick pickle brine. For quick, clean brightness, blend cilantro or parsley stems into vinaigrettes and other homemade dressings. This technique is using what you have and being less wasteful, but it also amplifies every dish.