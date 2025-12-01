The Unlikely Place Rick Steves Visits For Cheap Eats (And Rooftop Views) In Europe

Traveling, especially internationally, can be expensive. After shelling out for long-haul flights, hotel or other accommodations, and attractions or activities, there often may not be much left over for dining out, arguably an essential part of the travel experience. Luckily, European travel expert Rick Steves has plenty of really good tips when it comes to dining well while on vacation in Europe, including more than a dozen smart budget food tips for hungry travelers (such as filling up on lunch specials, opting for take-out, and avoiding tourist traps). One unlikely place that Steves likes to visit for cheap eats while in Europe is the department store cafeteria.

As Steves writes in Europe's Cheap Eats, "All over Europe, towering department stores offer great cafeteria lunches — often with rooftop views for no extra charge (such as at the Galeria Kaufhof in Frankfurt)." Other such cafeterias that offer views and sometimes a terrace include the one on the top floor of the Cortes Ingles at Plaza Catalunya in Barcelona, the La Cantine Du Bazaar cafeteria inside Le BHV Marais department store in Paris, the Manora restaurant on the top floor of the Manor department stores in Lucerne, the Coop restaurant of the Coop City department store in Zurich, and the Migros cafeterias in the Migros supermarkets in Switzerland.