Europe isn't known for its affordability, but there are hidden gems where locals linger. As Rick Steves always reminds us, it's not just about taking in the country, but the people. If anyone knows the secrets of European travel, it's Rick Steves. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly hotel on the Italian coast or the best pickled cheese in Prague, Steves is your guy.

With more than 40 years of travel expertise under his belt, Steves' advice comes trusted, and even after exploring endless fine European establishments, his favorite place for cheap food and good conversation is the last place an adult may consider — university cafeterias. It's unexpected, but campus cafeterias are apparently the place to be, and not just for students. Steves' main incentive when traveling is to seek authenticity over tourist traps. Don't get caught up in expensive gimmicks that aren't true to the city; instead, look to the locals. And who better to ask than those choosing to live and learn in the city?

In the same way that hostels support a sense of connection, university cafeterias provide a comfortable backdrop for socializing. On top of people being eager to interact and swap stories, they offer a glimpse into a region's culinary trends, all at a price students can afford. In Southern Spain, platters are often filled with fish stew, chicken, and chips, whereas in Finland plates are piled high with potatoes, rice, and sausages.