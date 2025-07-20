Rick Steves' Favorite Place To Find Cheap Food And Good Conversation In Europe
Europe isn't known for its affordability, but there are hidden gems where locals linger. As Rick Steves always reminds us, it's not just about taking in the country, but the people. If anyone knows the secrets of European travel, it's Rick Steves. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly hotel on the Italian coast or the best pickled cheese in Prague, Steves is your guy.
With more than 40 years of travel expertise under his belt, Steves' advice comes trusted, and even after exploring endless fine European establishments, his favorite place for cheap food and good conversation is the last place an adult may consider — university cafeterias. It's unexpected, but campus cafeterias are apparently the place to be, and not just for students. Steves' main incentive when traveling is to seek authenticity over tourist traps. Don't get caught up in expensive gimmicks that aren't true to the city; instead, look to the locals. And who better to ask than those choosing to live and learn in the city?
In the same way that hostels support a sense of connection, university cafeterias provide a comfortable backdrop for socializing. On top of people being eager to interact and swap stories, they offer a glimpse into a region's culinary trends, all at a price students can afford. In Southern Spain, platters are often filled with fish stew, chicken, and chips, whereas in Finland plates are piled high with potatoes, rice, and sausages.
Get a taste of the city and the people
If you're looking for "educated English-speaking young people with open and stimulating minds," then Steves swears by university cafeterias. Most will speak English, and chances are, they'll be eager to practice, making American travelers the perfect guinea pigs for conversation. Some university cafeterias are student-only, but plenty are open to the public. Students will get a better deal, but visitor pricing still offers a tasty for one set price. Prices vary, of course, but it seems like you can often score an entire meal for under $15. Trendy restaurants on top of every "best of" list will have lines circling the block, but university dining halls will never put you on a wait list. There's typically ample seating, but do keep in mind that universities tend to lock their doors during summer break and holidays.
By now, Steves knows all there is to know about European travel, like the fact that tipping isn't essential, but it takes an open mind to discover gems like campus dining halls. Steves has made a name for himself in the travel world with his unique and affordable approach to experiencing a new country. He doesn't just pass through countries checking "must-sees" off a list. Instead, he spends months there getting to know the community, understanding the culture, and, most importantly, respecting it.