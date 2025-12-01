8 Ingredients That Fix Bitter Tea In A Pinch

Have you ever brewed a cup of tea and only after taking a sip realized that it was way, way too bitter? You don't want to under-steep your tea, of course, as this makes for a watery cup, but bitter tea can be downright unpleasant. There are several reasons this can happen. For example, using low-quality tea, steeping the tea too long, using water that's too hot, or using water that just doesn't taste that good can make for a bitter cup of tea. Upon tasting a particularly harsh tea, you may assume that you have to throw the whole batch out and start fresh. In reality, though, there are ways to save it and make it taste even better than it otherwise might have.

There are several ingredients — many of which you probably already have in your kitchen — that can make bitter tea drinkable again. From sweet ingredients to ones that pack a punch of acidity, this list will ensure that you'll never have to sip on a bitter cup of tea again.