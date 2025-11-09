How To Fix The Bitter Taste In Green Tea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Green tea is a powerful superfood because it is an antioxidant that can improve your cardiovascular health, boost your metabolism, improve cognitive function, and lower your blood sugar levels. However, despite these benefits, some people avoid drinking green tea because it often has a bitter taste. To find out how to overcome this, Tasting Table spoke with Bala Sarda, Founder of VAHDAM, to get his advice for mellowing that slightly bitter flavor.

Sarda told us that water temperature is "the most important factor and the crucial one" to pay attention to if you want to taper the bitterness of green tea. He went on to say that "the ideal temperature should be between 70 [and] 80 degrees Celsius." This is between 158 and 176 degrees Fahrenheit. We recommend using a candy thermometer like this KitchenAid curved candy and deep fry thermometer on Amazon to check the temperature of your water before you add your tea bag or leaves.

Brewing your green tea at the optimal water temperature will unlock the health benefits of green tea without increasing its bitterness. According to Sarda, the reason that water temperature is the biggest factor you should consider when brewing green tea is because "too hot water can scorch the green tea leaves." This will cause them to "release excessive tannins (which contributes to bitterness)."