The One Type Of Water You Should Avoid For Brewing Green Tea

Is it ... seawater? Sewer water?! No, the one type of water you should never use to make green tea is actually distilled water, the seemingly harmless kind you find in gallon jugs at the grocery store. Distilled water is made by boiling water into steam, then condensing it back into liquid. This process strips out virtually all dissolved minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, and bicarbonates. While that makes the water chemically pure, it also makes it taste flat. Those minerals help extract and balance the compounds in tea, giving it body, sweetness, and depth.

When you brew green tea with distilled water, the result can taste dull, thin, or even slightly bitter, since the lack of minerals changes how the tea's amino acids, polyphenols, and caffeine interact. The grassy sweetness you expect may vanish, replaced by something lifeless. Minerals in water bind to certain compounds in tea, softening astringency and highlighting sweetness. Without them, you can end up over-extracting bitter tannins.

This is why high-end tea shops and serious home brewers pay close attention to water chemistry, often aiming for a balance similar to natural spring water. For a better cup, start with fresh, cold water from a clean tap, a good filter, or a bottle of natural spring water. The slight mineral content will make your tea taste fuller and more balanced, especially if you're trying one of these 12 types of Japanese tea.