What Sean Evans From Hot Ones Really Eats Off Set
Sean Evans has made a career out of eating hot wings. The format for his immensely popular YouTube show is simple, but extremely effective: Get celebrities to eat wings, slathered in progressively spicier hot sauces, while he asks them various questions about their lives and careers. At the time of writing, the show, produced by First We Feast, has just welcomed guests like Winona Ryder, Glen Powell, and Woody Harrelson, and together, these hot sauce-laden interviews have racked up around 5.5 million views.
Evans has created an impressive formula for a hit show, but it does involve a little personal sacrifice. He has to eat wings — again, and again, and again. In the past, he has, unsurprisingly, said that when "Hot Ones" is over, he will never touch another wing.
So we know that Evans eats a heck of a lot of wings. But what does he eat when he's not filming for "Hot Ones"? You can find out more about the YouTube host's diet below. And you might be surprised to learn that while wings are certainly out of the picture, hot sauce is still on the table for Evans, even when he's not at work.
Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supremes
Like most Americans, Sean Evans has a soft spot for Taco Bell. And also, like most Americans, when he places his order at the Tex-Mex fast food chain, his default is one of its most popular items of all time: the Crunchwrap Supreme.
Alongside the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, with its warm tortilla, seasoned beef, Nacho Cheese sauce, crunchy tostada shell, and sour cream, is one of the chain's best-sellers. To Evans, it's not just a fast food meal. "This kind of really embodies who I am," he told Josh Scherer on Mythical Kitchen, explaining that it represents his love of affordable fast food options.
You might assume that, given his career choice, Evans would opt to skip the hot sauce on his Crunchwrap. But you'd be incorrect. In fact, the YouTube phenomenon not only regularly chooses to slather his order in the stuff, but he also believes that Taco Bell hot sauce is some of the best on the market.
Salads
Sean Evans spends a heck of a lot of time eating wings. In fact, in March 2025, the "Hot Ones" host estimated that he'd eaten more than 3,000 wings in his career. Some of those will have been plant-based, but mostly, they were chicken wings.
So it's perhaps no surprise that Evans feels the need to balance this out with healthy food when he's not filming. Sure, he digs a Taco Bell every now and again, but one of his regular go-to, vegetable-packed meals? Drum roll, please — it's salad.
As for the type of salad, Evans told Grub Street in 2020 that he enjoys the Santa Fe salad from Chopt. The chain is a popular salad spot in New York and the East Coast, and the Santa Fe salad is one of its simpler offerings — it features a mix of avocado, corn, grape tomatoes, crispy shallots, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Juice and yogurt from Pret a Manger
Sean Evans also tries to make healthy choices in the morning when he stops by Pret a Manger before work. Most days, the host finds himself ordering juice and yogurt from the sandwich chain, which, again, is popular in New York and the East Coast.
Sometimes, when Evans makes his scheduled Pret stop, he opts for something a little heartier, like a latte and an egg sandwich. According to the host, that order is usually reserved for days when he's feeling hungover. That's because eggs, in general, are one of his go-to cures for a sore head after drinking too much alcohol.
Pret a Manger is also generally one of Evans' favorite places to grab a quick bite to eat. He explained to Grub Street that he loves the hot wraps, in particular, as well as the soups and the brownies. He even jokingly estimated that he's probably eaten more food from Pret a Manger than anyone else in New York City.
Hot sauce
Sean Evans hasn't just eaten over 3,000 wings during his time as the host of "Hot Ones." He's eaten more than 3,000 spicy wings, of course. So you'd think that when he's off duty (or not munching on a Crunchwrap), he'd like to give his taste buds a little rest from the heat. But that's not actually the case.
In fact, Evans says he now understands and appreciates hot sauce more than ever. He told Grub Street that it's more than just a sauce; it's actually a genuine fascination for him and many other individuals. And for some, it goes even further. The host recalls visiting hot sauce conventions and seeing people who have used their interest in hot sauce as a tool to help them recover from dangerous substance use, for example.
Evans loves some hot sauces more than others, of course. In the past, he has named his all-time favorite blend as Queen Majesty Scotch Bonnet and Ginger Sauce. He also had good things to say about the hot sauces produced by Texas-based brand Yellowbird.
Pizza
Hot sauce isn't the only food that Sean Evans feels deeply passionate about. He also has strong feelings for pizza. He's far from alone in this, of course; most Americans love pizza. But Evans has some very specific ideas about what the best pizza is and where to find it.
In New York, one of his favorite places is Roberta's in Bushwick, Brooklyn. He told Grub Street that he often craves the restaurant's signature recipe, and one of his favorite items on the menu is the sausage and onion-topped Millennium Falcon. He explained that it's "truly one of the best pizzas I've ever had in my life."
But, of course, as an Illinois native, Chicago pizza has Evans' heart. He said on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube show that he always craves the region's classic deep dish style. His go-to restaurant in the city is Lou Malnati's, a Chicago institution that has been open for more than half a century. He also loves the deep dish in his hometown of Crystal Lake, too, and he specifically mentioned Georgio's for having some of the best pizza he's ever eaten.
Breakfast Sandwiches from Daily Provisions on New York's Upper West Side
As we've established, Sean Evans likes most days to start with a quick trip to Pret a Manger. But when he's got time for a leisurely brunch, he loves to head to Daily Provisions, a popular all-day cafe founded by restaurateur Danny Meyer of Shake Shack fame.
The chain has a few spots in New York City, but Evans' go-to is the restaurant on the Upper West Side. There, he'll usually order the breakfast sandwich, which he claims is one of the best in the entire city. He didn't specify which sandwich, exactly, as the chain has many, but he did say he struggles to put his finger on exactly what makes it so good. "I don't know what it is," he told Grub Street. "It's just the way it hits." In fact, he says that eating that sandwich, followed by Daily Provisions' crullers, is his perfect way to spend a Sunday morning.
Maison Kayser pastries
Daily Provisions' crullers, which are basically light and airy European-style donuts, are one of Sean Evans' favorite indulgent pastry treats. But there was a time he was unable to resist a visit to the French artisanal bakery Maison Kayser. The host would have been undeniably incredibly disappointed by the news in 2020 that Maison Kayser had declared bankruptcy and was selling its New York City locations.
But it's not all bad news. Maison Kayser might no longer have a U.S. presence, but it still has many locations around the world, in countries like France (of course), Mexico, Japan, Spain, Hong Kong, and many more. If you get a chance to visit one, make sure to try any of the pastries with chocolate in them, which Evans said he enjoyed eating before episodes of "Hot Ones." According to the host, there was a time when the "Hot Ones" team was "fueled" by Maison Kayser pastries.
Nobu Malibu's wagyu tacos
When Sean Evans is in Malibu, he does what it seems nearly every celebrity on the planet does: He heads to Nobu. The Japanese-Peruvian chain has many locations across the world, but it's the Malibu spot in California that seems to attract the most A-list fans, likely because of its stunning oceanside setting and proximity to Hollywood.
Every celebrity has their own favorite menu item (Kim Kardashian loves the chain's lychee martini, for example), and Evans is no different. For him, it's all about the tacos. As you might expect, these aren't just any tacos. They're Nobu-style sashimi tacos, which come in varieties with lobster, ribeye, and caviar, among others. But Evans prefers the wagyu.
The "Hot Ones" host likes to stay grounded, though. While on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube show, for example, he requested that the first course of his meal be the wagyu tacos and the Crunchwrap Supreme from Taco Bell, together. "I'm kind of a high-low guy," he explained. "The middle does nothing for me."
Culver's Onion Rings
If there's one thing we've learned so far about Sean Evans, it's that he's very specific about how he likes his food. This attitude also extends to side dishes — especially one side dish, in particular. Onion rings.
Evans said on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube show that he likes his onion rings to give him a "clean bite." That means that when you bite into it, you don't end up with the onion inside the ring slipping out through the coating. We've all been there. Some people enjoy it, some people hate it. And Evans falls into the latter camp. According to him, Culver's gives him the exact, clean experience he's looking for in an onion ring.
Alongside his onion rings, he also likes the fast food chain's frozen custard shakes and, of course, its most famous menu item, the ButterBurgers. In fact, Evans enjoys Culver's food so much, he says it is "the most underrated fast food restaurant."
Stuffed peppers
Sure, Sean Evans enjoys fancy pastries from artisanal French bakeries and sashimi tacos from celebrity hotspots, but he also enjoys the simple things in life, like a classic stuffed pepper. He said on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube show that he enjoys stuffed peppers not just because of the taste, but because they remind him of his childhood.
Evans recalls his stepmom always preparing oven-ready stuffed peppers for him as a kid, and so each bite of the classic dish now is nostalgic. He explained that there will always be "a special place in [his] heart for the stuffed pepper."
But of course, stuffed peppers are, arguably, at their best when they're served as a side dish. For Evans, the main event is a classic spaghetti al limone, which is just spaghetti with lemon and black pepper parmesan cheese. He explained that the simplicity of the dish and the harmony of the flavors make it so delicious.