What Sean Evans From Hot Ones Really Eats Off Set

Sean Evans has made a career out of eating hot wings. The format for his immensely popular YouTube show is simple, but extremely effective: Get celebrities to eat wings, slathered in progressively spicier hot sauces, while he asks them various questions about their lives and careers. At the time of writing, the show, produced by First We Feast, has just welcomed guests like Winona Ryder, Glen Powell, and Woody Harrelson, and together, these hot sauce-laden interviews have racked up around 5.5 million views.

Evans has created an impressive formula for a hit show, but it does involve a little personal sacrifice. He has to eat wings — again, and again, and again. In the past, he has, unsurprisingly, said that when "Hot Ones" is over, he will never touch another wing.

So we know that Evans eats a heck of a lot of wings. But what does he eat when he's not filming for "Hot Ones"? You can find out more about the YouTube host's diet below. And you might be surprised to learn that while wings are certainly out of the picture, hot sauce is still on the table for Evans, even when he's not at work.