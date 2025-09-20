The Absolute Best Side To Eat With Chicken Wings, According To Hot Ones' Sean Evans

There are hot wings, and then there are "Hot Ones," as in the hit YouTube show hosted by Sean Evans. Having interviewed tons of celebrities while eating what he estimates to be around "3,500 to 4,000 wings for the internet's amusement," Evans knows a few tricks for extinguishing that mouth-on-fire sensation that truly hot chicken wings can elicit. When it comes to the absolute best side to eat with the fiery chicken, according to the hot wings expert, it's ice cream.

If you've seen "Hot Ones," you know the drill: guests from Lady Gaga to Bad Bunny are presented with exceedingly hotter wings as Evans interviews them. While Evans says he prefers blue cheese for casual wing eating, he's not doing much of that these days. The level of blazing wings (thanks to the sauces) on his show requires a different accompaniment. "For me personally, when I'm eating wings [on the show], I'm taking it to the limit," Evans explains. "The best side dish [for that] is ice cream."

Why ice cream quells fiery hot wings so well comes down to science. Hot peppers contain a chemical compound called capsaicin, which generates that flaming sensation (and sweating) when spicy foods are eaten. A protein found in milk, casein, essentially cuts capsaicin's burning capacity — calming the spicy reaction. As a result, milk churned and frozen into chilly ice cream, combined with sugar's cooling effect, reigns ice cream supreme as ideal alongside extremely hot wings.