The Absolute Best Side To Eat With Chicken Wings, According To Hot Ones' Sean Evans
There are hot wings, and then there are "Hot Ones," as in the hit YouTube show hosted by Sean Evans. Having interviewed tons of celebrities while eating what he estimates to be around "3,500 to 4,000 wings for the internet's amusement," Evans knows a few tricks for extinguishing that mouth-on-fire sensation that truly hot chicken wings can elicit. When it comes to the absolute best side to eat with the fiery chicken, according to the hot wings expert, it's ice cream.
If you've seen "Hot Ones," you know the drill: guests from Lady Gaga to Bad Bunny are presented with exceedingly hotter wings as Evans interviews them. While Evans says he prefers blue cheese for casual wing eating, he's not doing much of that these days. The level of blazing wings (thanks to the sauces) on his show requires a different accompaniment. "For me personally, when I'm eating wings [on the show], I'm taking it to the limit," Evans explains. "The best side dish [for that] is ice cream."
Why ice cream quells fiery hot wings so well comes down to science. Hot peppers contain a chemical compound called capsaicin, which generates that flaming sensation (and sweating) when spicy foods are eaten. A protein found in milk, casein, essentially cuts capsaicin's burning capacity — calming the spicy reaction. As a result, milk churned and frozen into chilly ice cream, combined with sugar's cooling effect, reigns ice cream supreme as ideal alongside extremely hot wings.
More tips for eating hot chicken wings like a pro
If you find yourself in a spicy chicken wing competition, make your own mock "Hot Ones" competition with friends (or perhaps go head-to-head with Evans himself — one can dream), and make sure there's also a bowl of creamy vanilla ice cream nearby. But remember, ice cream's coldness is only one part of the cooling equation. The milk protein casein is key to combating capsaicin, so this is not an occasion for dairy-free ice cream or sorbet. Just practice caution because, as shown on Evans' show, spicy wings are no joke.
It also helps to know what kind of heat level you're working with — and what you can stand. Of course, chicken wings doused in Hot Ones' Heatonist hot sauces found in grocery stores, or other similar spicy food lovers' condiments, will be on a different level than the best and worst store-bought wing sauces. Some chili peppers have hotter Scoville units (a sensory measurement used to gauge the spicy heat reaction). So, a sauce made with Carolina reaper peppers will be invariably hotter than a sauce made with jalapeños.
And, of course, if you can't handle the heat, stay away from the hot chicken. Instead, opt for a crispy baked chicken wings recipe with a mild yet delicious barbecue sauce. In that case, you can hold off on the ice cream until dessert and serve the wings with blue cheese dip or ranch for a refreshing dairy accompaniment.