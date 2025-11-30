Rick Steves Says This Is Why Tourist Menus Aren't Always A Red Flag
Tourist menus may have gotten a bad rap, but travel writer Rick Steves encourages travelers to keep their options open. Though he has encouraged travelers to step outside of comfort zones and find regional specialties, Steves also understands the need for familiarity while on the road. Among his tips for dining on vacation, Steves has been vocal about his support of fast food restaurants for those searching for budget-friendly establishments. In his blog post, Tips on Eating in Europe, Steves explains that tourist menus — menù turistico in Italy and menu touristique in France — can be home runs, helping reduce decision fatigue and offering convenient meals at set prices. For visitors who want narrowed-down choices, such menus can present local flavor without needing to decode names and descriptions. Plus, there's no shame in looking for ways to stretch a budget while traveling.
Other travelers have recognized that tourist menus may not be lower quality but simply streamlined options for those who may be unfamiliar with the cuisine. Just because a menu is written in English doesn't mean the food will be inedible. "But it's very likely to be cheap and easy food, like pasta with a bland tomato sauce, prepared in a big vat and dished out as it's ordered," explained one traveler to TripSavvy.
Choices are hard when you're hangry
Netizens are divided on the issue of tourist menus, with some voicing support for traveler-intended advertisements with menus filled with photos of dishes and others issuing strong warnings for any kind of establishment seeking to cater to volume, not quality. For travelers pressed for time, simply looking to eat quickly before reaching the next sightseeing destination, however, these hassle-free tourist menus can provide a clear, easy option to get bellies filled.
In addition to providing easy-to-navigate food choices, restaurants catering to tourists often have hours that are more flexible for travelers' schedules. While some local restaurants may have limited operating hours and close between lunch and dinner service, these tourist-minded restaurants tend to stay open. Though this pre-set meal may not be the highlight of your journey, sometimes these experiences, even in dining at a tourist trap, can form the foundation of the stories you enjoy retelling upon arriving home. If in doubt, online reviews can make decisions easier while navigating restaurant options.