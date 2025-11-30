Rick Steves Says This Is Why Tourist Menus Aren't Always A Red Flag

Tourist menus may have gotten a bad rap, but travel writer Rick Steves encourages travelers to keep their options open. Though he has encouraged travelers to step outside of comfort zones and find regional specialties, Steves also understands the need for familiarity while on the road. Among his tips for dining on vacation, Steves has been vocal about his support of fast food restaurants for those searching for budget-friendly establishments. In his blog post, Tips on Eating in Europe, Steves explains that tourist menus — menù turistico in Italy and menu touristique in France — can be home runs, helping reduce decision fatigue and offering convenient meals at set prices. For visitors who want narrowed-down choices, such menus can present local flavor without needing to decode names and descriptions. Plus, there's no shame in looking for ways to stretch a budget while traveling.

Other travelers have recognized that tourist menus may not be lower quality but simply streamlined options for those who may be unfamiliar with the cuisine. Just because a menu is written in English doesn't mean the food will be inedible. "But it's very likely to be cheap and easy food, like pasta with a bland tomato sauce, prepared in a big vat and dished out as it's ordered," explained one traveler to TripSavvy.