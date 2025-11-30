The Staple Kitchen Spice You Should Start Buying From Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree is known for offering bargain buys, but spices may not be at the top of your mind as you enter the store. In an assignment that may have you adding items to your shopping list, one of our Tasting Table team writers tried 10 spices from Dollar Tree and found that the Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder is one that must be sought out during your next visit.
If you're a cook that sprinkles spices into dishes with reckless abandon (you're not alone), the price point of Dollar Tree's Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder is one that can ensure your cupboards stay well stocked. Not only is the container affordable — just $1.25 for a 2.5-ounce bottle — this easy-to-use spice is ready to toss into your favorite recipes. "Perfect seasoning, no additives, every dish is perfectly seasoned," wrote one shopper on Dollar Tree's website.
Though not all dried spices offer the same depth of flavor, Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder delivers not only a savory pungency, but the dehydrated and tanned granules also bring a pleasant addition of smokiness and nutty flavor to classic dishes. Whether you're seasoning potatoes or preparing meat for the grill, this ground garlic powder is a powerful ingredient sure to please the garlic lovers in your home.
Adding flavor on a budget
Some reviewers online have noted that the Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder purchased from Dollar Tree may not be as aromatic as other brands, with certain taste testers describing similar spices sold at Aldi's as being more flavorful. One shopper on Reddit shared they "use a little extra" or "wake them up in hot water" to incorporate more flavor into recipes. Taking to other platforms, others insist that the taste of the spices offered at Dollar Tree adequately get the job done. For those wanting to add a dash of flavor quickly, this convenient product can certainly answer the call.
While you're wandering the store's aisles for affordable culinary supplies, you may also want to throw the Supreme Tradition Chili Powder or Dollar Tree's delicious steakhouse seasoning into your shopping cart. You may find yourself going through your new collection of spices rapidly once you get home as the seasonings are so versatile and the containers are easy to open and dispense. In an effort to upcycle empty packaging, some Redditors have admitted to saving the used jars and refilling them with other bargain-bought spices that have been purchased in bulk.