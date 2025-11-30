The Staple Kitchen Spice You Should Start Buying From Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is known for offering bargain buys, but spices may not be at the top of your mind as you enter the store. In an assignment that may have you adding items to your shopping list, one of our Tasting Table team writers tried 10 spices from Dollar Tree and found that the Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder is one that must be sought out during your next visit.

If you're a cook that sprinkles spices into dishes with reckless abandon (you're not alone), the price point of Dollar Tree's Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder is one that can ensure your cupboards stay well stocked. Not only is the container affordable — just $1.25 for a 2.5-ounce bottle — this easy-to-use spice is ready to toss into your favorite recipes. "Perfect seasoning, no additives, every dish is perfectly seasoned," wrote one shopper on Dollar Tree's website.

Though not all dried spices offer the same depth of flavor, Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder delivers not only a savory pungency, but the dehydrated and tanned granules also bring a pleasant addition of smokiness and nutty flavor to classic dishes. Whether you're seasoning potatoes or preparing meat for the grill, this ground garlic powder is a powerful ingredient sure to please the garlic lovers in your home.