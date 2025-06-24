How Good Is The Dollar Tree's Steakhouse Seasoning?

If you're wary of buying spices at discount stores, you might be wondering if Dollar Tree's steakhouse seasoning is any good. Priced at just $1.25 per 2.5-oz jar, could it really square up to the premium spice blends sold at higher-end supermarkets? Luckily, we've got you covered! This steakhouse seasoning was one of the 10 spices we tried from Dollar Tree to see if they were worth their affordable price, and in our opinion, the chain store's offering was punchy with garlic, well-rounded, and just about dilly enough to shine.

A blend of salt, garlic, msg, and black pepper, Dollar Tree's steakhouse seasoning (made by Supreme Tradition) also contains crushed red pepper, paprika, and dill and caraway seeds. Upon opening the jar, the seasoning had a slight dilly aroma but didn't smell spicy, given the presence of the red pepper and paprika. When we scattered the dry mixture over a steak, the seasoning rehydrated, which awakened its flavors. The addition of msg also lent the seasoning an umami quality and savory vibe.

While Dollar Tree's steakhouse seasoning wasn't the best spice mixture for steak we've come across, it definitely earned its stripes when it came to flavor and is worth taking a chance on due to its inexpensive price point. Moreover, it's useful for seasoning up far more than steaks; it can also be rubbed into chicken and sprinkled on veggies and tofu, making it a versatile addition to an expanding spice drawer.