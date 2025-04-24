How To Season Steak Like A Brazilian Steakhouse Chef
Steak is one of the easiest yet most frustrating foods to prepare. If the meat is high quality, all you really need is some simple seasonings and a heated pan. But the trick for bringing a steak to the next level is to season it correctly. You don't want to go overboard, and you should always stick to what you know. In other words, leave the fancy spices at the back of the rack and just grab some salt instead.
That's according to expert chef Antonio Iocchi, the senior vice president of global F&B innovation at Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse. "Our signature cut, Picanha, and other premium cuts like filet mignon are simply seasoned with rock salt to enhance the natural flavors of the cut of protein," Chef Iocchi told Tasting Table.
Rock salt is a mined, unrefined salt that can be identified by its large, irregular crystals. It's the most unprocessed form of salt available, and it has a very different flavor profile and texture to table salt. A lot of cooks like to finish dishes with rock salt, and it works particularly well on meat. You should be able to find it in most major supermarkets, usually in the form of Himalayan pink salt.
Salt steaks the right way
Chef Iocchi recommends salting steaks right before cooking. There's different advice out there when it comes to timing, but this method will provide a crispy sear. "I always suggest adding salt right before grilling, so the meat retains its moisture and stays juicy," he added.
It's important to allow the steaks to come to room temperature before you start cooking, and make sure that the entire steak is salted. A good aim is about one teaspoon per pound. This should be enough to enhance the flavor of high-quality cuts of meat, according to Chef Iocchi, but you can mix it up a little if you'd like.
"When seasoning and marinating meat at home, you can get creative and personalize it based on your flavor preferences," he said. One option is a slow salt brine, which entails salting 24 hours before cooking. Be careful not to leave it for more than two days, however, as this can lead to a tougher texture. You also don't want to add more than a few teaspoons of salt. The same advice goes for a tenderizing steak marinade. "My recommendation for marinating or brining is to avoid using too much salt in the marinade," said Chef Iocchi. "Salt draws moisture out of the meat, which can leave it dry."