How To Season Steak Like A Brazilian Steakhouse Chef

Steak is one of the easiest yet most frustrating foods to prepare. If the meat is high quality, all you really need is some simple seasonings and a heated pan. But the trick for bringing a steak to the next level is to season it correctly. You don't want to go overboard, and you should always stick to what you know. In other words, leave the fancy spices at the back of the rack and just grab some salt instead.

That's according to expert chef Antonio Iocchi, the senior vice president of global F&B innovation at Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse. "Our signature cut, Picanha, and other premium cuts like filet mignon are simply seasoned with rock salt to enhance the natural flavors of the cut of protein," Chef Iocchi told Tasting Table.

Rock salt is a mined, unrefined salt that can be identified by its large, irregular crystals. It's the most unprocessed form of salt available, and it has a very different flavor profile and texture to table salt. A lot of cooks like to finish dishes with rock salt, and it works particularly well on meat. You should be able to find it in most major supermarkets, usually in the form of Himalayan pink salt.