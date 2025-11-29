It's Time You Ditch This Old-School Cleaning Method For Dirty Pans

There's no school like the old school ... except for instances in which the old school has been improved. Old reliable steel wool may be a powerful cleaning implement, but for certain cookware materials, it's too powerful. Erasing grime and stains is not a "once size fits all" enterprise. In Tasting Table's list of old-school kitchen cleaning habits to retire immediately, we advise against indiscriminately using steel wool to scrub all of your gunked-up pans. Such a powerful tool demands a more discerning application.

As a rule, never go near nonstick pans with steel wool. Nonstick cookware is prized for its easy cleanup — so prized, in fact, that according to HowStuffWorks, more than 50% of all kitchen pans sold in the U.S. are nonstick. But, sometimes, extra-stubborn stains still manage to end up adhering to the surface. Even so, don't reach for steel wool. Those coarse metallic fibers will make quick work of that nonstick surface layer, leaving your pans largely unusable. Worse, the chemicals used to form that nonstick coating (typically multiple layers of polytetrafluoroethylene resin, aka Teflon) become harmful when the surface is scratched. Loose toxic particles can fleck off into your food and pose serious health risks when ingested.

Instead, the best way to safely clean nonstick cookware is with soft sponges and mild soap — no steel wool. It's best to avoid the dishwasher, too, and to use wooden or plastic utensils when cooking (i.e. no metal spatulas scraping against the pan).