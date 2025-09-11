This Unexpected Kitchen Staple Cuts Through Stubborn Pot And Pan Stains

If you're at your wits' end trying to remove stains from pots and pans, perk up. We've got a simple, effective solution that's free, void of chemicals, and a sustainable way to recycle: used coffee grounds. Cookware with grease or maddeningly caked-on food is one of the worst kitchen items to have to clean, but there's hope. Just fill your pot or pan about halfway with water that's soapy and warm, then pop in about one tablespoon of those coffee grounds or apply them right to a sponge, scrub, and rinse.

The coffee grounds are abrasive, so they effectively lift build-up off the pan's surface, plus their acidity cuts through grease. Similar to baking soda, with coffee grounds, you're cleaning with abrasion rather than harsh chemicals, so you can finally de-gunk your cookware with no risk of harmful flavors or aromas left behind. Just remember that because these grounds are abrasive, you don't want to use a sponge that's abrasive, too. And for similar reasons, take care with what you clean with grounds.

They're a game-changing way to clean stainless steel cookware, but could possibly scratch non-stick coating. Often, the best way to clean ceramic pans is simply with warm, soapy water, and the same goes for tiles made from ceramic or other, more delicate, scratch-prone materials. Test anything you're planning on cleaning first by applying grounds to a small, less noticeable spot.