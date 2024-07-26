Baking Soda Is All You Need To Get Tough Curry Stains Off Enamel Pans

While there are positive and negative differences between cast iron pans and enameled pans, plenty of those positives are enough to make you choose enamel. Enameled cookware doesn't need to be seasoned, it won't rust, it's compatible with different stovetops, and you can put it in the oven at up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. One snag is that, depending on what you've cooked in it, it may be a little tricky to get it totally clean. And one of the toughest ingredients in that situation is curry.

Curry is delicious because of its spices like paprika and turmeric, but those spices are known for their brilliant hues that transfer onto surfaces and really stick. If you've been making any of your favorite curry recipes, even if you're working with one of the best enameled pans, it's not unlikely you'll have a bit of a mess to clean up, and simple soap and water isn't going to cut it. That's where baking soda comes in.

Make a paste with the baking soda using a ratio of 3 parts baking soda to 1 part water — for example, 3 teaspoons of baking soda to 1 teaspoon of water. Rinse the pan with water, and then put the paste wherever the stains are and let that sit. After 15 to 20 minutes, scrub the spots with a sponge, and then rinse. The baking soda is abrasive enough to cut in under the curry and lift it out without being harsh enough to damage the pan.