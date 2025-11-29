The Major Frozen Vegetable Recall That Landed Consumers In The Hospital (And Claimed Three Lives)

Maybe that head of lettuce has been in the fridge too long and needs to be thrown out. On the other hand, packs of vegetables stored on-ice in the freezer are built to last the long haul. They won't hurt you, right? While it's true that frozen, commercially-packaged vegetables typically boast -long shelf lives, things can (and often do) go wrong in the world of industrial food manufacturing. Such was a case with one harrowing 2016 frozen vegetable recall that resulted in three deaths and nine hospitalizations across four states.

On April 23, 2016, CRF Frozen Foods recalled 47 million pounds of frozen vegetables and fruits due to possible listeria contamination. The recall initially affected 11 frozen produce products, then expanded on May 2 to encompass the food-giant's entire portfolio of "all organic and traditional frozen vegetable and fruit products processed in its Pasco, Washington facility since May 1, 2014," according to an official report by the CDC. Epidemiologists were able to compare samples of the listeria that made people ill with the listeria strains found in the frozen vegetable products, finding that the bacteria were genetically similar. Rapidly, 358 products under 42 different brand names were pulled from grocery retailers (including Kroger, Piggly Wiggly, Costco, Trader Joe's, Target, Hy-Vee, Meijer, and more), but not before a dire degree of harmful bacteria had already been distributed to an unknowing public. Perhaps worse, the contaminated products were in circulation unidentified for nearly two years (since 2014) before the recall was issued.