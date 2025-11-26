Turn Your Sweet Potato Casserole Savory With 2 Bold Ingredients
Sweet potato casseroles are a hallmark of many Thanksgiving meals, and there are endless variations for this simple dish. But if you don't have a sweet tooth, you might wonder what all of the fuss is about. If that sounds like you, we have the perfect way to turn a sweet potato casserole into a more savory dish. With just two ingredients, you can create a flavorful side dish that perfectly balances all of the other sweet holiday dishes on the table.
This sweet potato casserole with bacon recipe comes from recipe developer and registered dietician Kristen Carli. Adding crispy chopped bacon and salty Gruyère cheese gives the dish a major flavor boost. The bacon chunks add a slightly smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the caramel notes in the roasted sweet potatoes. Gruyère is a rich, salty cheese that elevates the potatoes and makes the dish creamier, with a slightly earthy, nutty flavor.
We recommend splurging on thick-cut bacon from a butcher or your grocery store's meat counter. When choosing between store-bought Gruyère brands, we prefer Trader Joe's as it is deeper and nicely balanced. Along with these two savory ingredients, you'll also need sweet potatoes, butter, heavy cream, brown sugar, and salt and pepper. After mashing the sweet potatoes with the heavy cream, butter, and seasonings, you'll put them in a greased casserole dish and top them with your cooked bacon and grated cheese. If you're making the dish ahead of time, put it in the fridge overnight and then let it come to room temperature about 30 minutes before baking.
Other creative add-ins that upgrade the classic sweet potato casserole
Like other casseroles, sweet potato varieties can easily be customized, allowing you to put your own unique spin on the recipe. Just start with a classic recipe and then experiment with different ways to upgrade your homemade sweet potato casserole. The goal is to find a combination that perfectly complements the other flavors of your holiday meal.
If you're tired of marshmallows, top your sweet potato casserole with cornflakes, crushed potato chips, or toasted walnuts or pecans instead. This will give the dish a salty, crunchy topping that contrasts nicely with the sweet, creamy potatoes underneath. For best results, bake your casserole without the topping. When there are about 10 to 15 minutes left in its baking time, take it out of the oven and add your topping. Then pop it back in for the rest of the cooking time, checking regularly to make sure the topping isn't burning.
Instead of mashing your sweet potatoes with heavy cream, use cream cheese or sour cream. This can cut down on some of the sweetness while also giving the dish a rich flavor and extra creamy texture. You can also switch up your seasonings, opting for ones that add a savory element to the dish. Try using smoked paprika, sage, rosemary, or something zesty like Trader Joe's Chile Lime Seasoning.