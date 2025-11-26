Turn Your Sweet Potato Casserole Savory With 2 Bold Ingredients

Sweet potato casseroles are a hallmark of many Thanksgiving meals, and there are endless variations for this simple dish. But if you don't have a sweet tooth, you might wonder what all of the fuss is about. If that sounds like you, we have the perfect way to turn a sweet potato casserole into a more savory dish. With just two ingredients, you can create a flavorful side dish that perfectly balances all of the other sweet holiday dishes on the table.

This sweet potato casserole with bacon recipe comes from recipe developer and registered dietician Kristen Carli. Adding crispy chopped bacon and salty Gruyère cheese gives the dish a major flavor boost. The bacon chunks add a slightly smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the caramel notes in the roasted sweet potatoes. Gruyère is a rich, salty cheese that elevates the potatoes and makes the dish creamier, with a slightly earthy, nutty flavor.

We recommend splurging on thick-cut bacon from a butcher or your grocery store's meat counter. When choosing between store-bought Gruyère brands, we prefer Trader Joe's as it is deeper and nicely balanced. Along with these two savory ingredients, you'll also need sweet potatoes, butter, heavy cream, brown sugar, and salt and pepper. After mashing the sweet potatoes with the heavy cream, butter, and seasonings, you'll put them in a greased casserole dish and top them with your cooked bacon and grated cheese. If you're making the dish ahead of time, put it in the fridge overnight and then let it come to room temperature about 30 minutes before baking.