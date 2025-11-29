Here's How A Single Dishwasher Tablet Can Make Kitchen Trash Cans Look (And Smell) New Again

A bad odor in your kitchen's garbage can might not set off alarms in your head — after all, it's not supposed to smell like rose petals dancing in a fresh breeze. And if you clean the bin, won't it get filthy again the second you throw something out, making all that work pointless? Not so fast: You should definitely be cleaning this smelly kitchen item consistently, and it doesn't have to be a nasty, difficult job if you have dishwasher tablets on hand.

When left unclean, kitchen trash cans not only produce a terrible stench but also become a breeding ground for harmful germs, including foodborne bacteria from eggs, meat, and dairy. To keep your kitchen sanitary, dish tablets are an unexpected secret weapon, as their cleansing, grease-fighting, and deodorizing abilities work just as well outside the dishwasher. In the same way that dishwasher tablets cut through gunk on pots and pans, they can break down sticky stains, food spills, and lingering smells from the garbage.

To try this hack, fill your garbage can with warm water and drop a tablet in, then let it dissolve. Let the mixture sit for at least thirty minutes, then dump the water out and wipe the can clean. If the leftover residue is being stubborn, use a toilet scrub brush, the bathroom tool that will make cleaning your trash way easier. It helps you reach the bottom corners of the bin and scrub them thoroughly. Your trash can will look and smell so much fresher, leading to a healthier kitchen environment.