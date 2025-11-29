The Worst Store-Bought Apple Cider We Tried Tastes Like Water

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Around the holidays and beyond, apple cider offers a tasty warmth to cold nights and festive feasts — whether served hot or chilled. And for days when you don't have the time or patience to whip up a batch from scratch, there are plenty of options at your local grocery store. Unfortunately, not all are created equal, so we set out to rank eight store-bought apple cider brands.

Taking into account each brand's taste and texture, looking to find an apple-focused base and viscous texture that was greater than that of apple juice, we found that Alpine was the brand you should avoid. Alpine's Spiced Apple Cider had an "off-putting" taste and lacked freshness, according to our reviewer. "It smelled more like apple and spices than it tasted," our taste tester explained.

Although Alpine's Spiced Apple Cider was heated on the stove, via individual serving packets, it didn't provide the coziness we were expecting. In fact, it tasted like a mixture of hot water and sugar more than anything else, which was likely the result of sugar being the first thing on the ingredients list. Perhaps the drink wouldn't have tasted as watered-down if the ever-important apples, in the form of apple juice solids, weren't fifth on the list.