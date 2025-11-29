The Worst Store-Bought Apple Cider We Tried Tastes Like Water
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Around the holidays and beyond, apple cider offers a tasty warmth to cold nights and festive feasts — whether served hot or chilled. And for days when you don't have the time or patience to whip up a batch from scratch, there are plenty of options at your local grocery store. Unfortunately, not all are created equal, so we set out to rank eight store-bought apple cider brands.
Taking into account each brand's taste and texture, looking to find an apple-focused base and viscous texture that was greater than that of apple juice, we found that Alpine was the brand you should avoid. Alpine's Spiced Apple Cider had an "off-putting" taste and lacked freshness, according to our reviewer. "It smelled more like apple and spices than it tasted," our taste tester explained.
Although Alpine's Spiced Apple Cider was heated on the stove, via individual serving packets, it didn't provide the coziness we were expecting. In fact, it tasted like a mixture of hot water and sugar more than anything else, which was likely the result of sugar being the first thing on the ingredients list. Perhaps the drink wouldn't have tasted as watered-down if the ever-important apples, in the form of apple juice solids, weren't fifth on the list.
Consumers want more flavor and less sugar
Agreeing with our assessment of this sugar-heavy, watered-down beverage, customers on Target's website complain of the "high sugar," saying that Alpine's Spiced Apple Cider was "[not] real apple cider" but a mix of sugar, sweetener, and chemicals. Many also noted that they had to use multiple packets to achieve a desired taste. Buyers of the cider on Walmart's website wrote of the lack of spice, comparing its taste to "green apple candy" and reporting an odd smell.
Over on Amazon, reviews were mixed, with some saying the cider has "no flavor" and others applauding the taste as "well balanced" and "pleasant." One reviewer even admitted to buying it in bulk. "Is it the subtle tartness? The dance it does on the taste buds? Fond memories of mulled cider at Christmas?" the reviewer wrote. "I dunno, but consider yourself warned; this is my second case this month."
For a better option, you could check out Alpine's sugar-free version of its spiced cider or our number one pick: Trader Joe's Spiced Cider. Or, if you've already purchased it and don't want to throw it out, check out these 20 mouthwatering ways to cook with apple cider. You could even whip up your own homemade apple cider using these 10 tips. Just be sure to avoid these 10 mistakes when doing so.