10 Mistakes You're Making With Homemade Apple Cider

Ensuring that your homemade apple cider has a nice, balanced flavor that's neither too sweet nor too tart is arguably the most important part of the cider-making process. But one mistake that a lot of home cooks don't think about when it comes to making apple cider is the texture of their beverage. You want your cider to be clear and smooth, not clumpy, right? Well, using a lot of powdered spices is likely to render a less-than-ideal texture, according to Rena Awada.

"This one's a texture killer," says Awada. "Powdered spices turn the cider cloudy and gritty. It will taste like you're sipping through mud." That's probably not what you're going for with your apple cider. Instead of using powdered spices, you should instead opt for whole spices. They may be more expensive than the powdered stuff, but they make all the difference in your final product. Whole cloves, allspice, and cinnamon sticks are the way to go, says Awada. "They infuse the flavor slowly and keep the cider clean." For the best-tasting cinnamon, choose cinnamon sticks that break cleanly when they're snapped.

To avoid cloudiness in your homemade apple cider, "what you can do is use a spice bag or mulling bag to put all the spices there and infuse," says Awada. "This step is important because no matter how many times you strain the cider if you use powdered spices, these spices can dissolve, and again, make the whole thing cloudy and muddy."