One Quick Snap Reveals If Your Cinnamon Stick Is High-Quality Or Low-Grade
With winter finally settling in, cinnamon is having its moment on our feed. From your ground cinnamon-dusted morning coffee to those spice-scented apple pie cinnamon rolls, this spice delivers just the kind of flavorful depth and coziness we're all needing to ward off the cold right now. We've talked before about how there's a difference between Ceylon and Cassia cinnamon, but if you're someone who grinds whole spices instead of reaching for pre-ground, here's the simple test you must know: Snap a quill in half. If it doesn't break easily, odds are good that it's Cassia cinnamon.
The difference is all in the bark. Ceylon cinnamon, the premium stuff often called "true" cinnamon, has incredibly thin, soft layers that snap cleanly without any fight. You'll get a neat break and maybe a few delicate crumbs. Cassia cinnamon is an entirely different story. The bark is thick and woody, so if you're struggling to break the quill, and when it finally snaps, it shatters into sharp splinters and jagged bits, well, there's your answer.
To be clear, both Ceylon and Cassia are cinnamon. It's just that Cassia has a reputation for being of lower quality. Plus, it contains a significantly higher concentration of a compound called coumarin than Ceylon, which can cause health issues if you eat more than the maximum recommended amount.
What else to look for in your cinnamon sticks
Once you've snapped a cinnamon quill, take a look at the "core" of the snapped pieces. If you find several layers of bark forming concentric rings inside, then it's likely true Ceylon. Because of its flexibility, to make a quill, people usually take several layers of bark and roll them together, not unlike how you'd roll a cigar. Meanwhile, the best way to describe the shape of Cassia is a straw. Typically, it's rolled into a tube shape for only two or three layers at most (since it's way too hard to roll anymore than that) with a hollow on the inside.
The final test, if you've already bought the cinnamon, can be done with a pestle and mortar — try and grind it down into a powder. Ceylon will have zero issue with this. It's soft enough that you can reduce it in a couple of minutes into a fine, dustable powder for your coffee and winter treats. If the cinnamon bits just refuse to break down by your pestle, then that's without a doubt Cassia. It's so tough that you've no hope of pulverizing it without a spice grinder.
Now that you know, maybe it's time to take a look at the jar of cinnamon in your pantry again. Don't get us wrong, Cassia is still absolutely usable in moderate amounts. But if you want the best that cinnamon's got to offer? Might want to get to snapping, as only genuine Ceylon will do.