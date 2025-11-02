One Quick Snap Reveals If Your Cinnamon Stick Is High-Quality Or Low-Grade

With winter finally settling in, cinnamon is having its moment on our feed. From your ground cinnamon-dusted morning coffee to those spice-scented apple pie cinnamon rolls, this spice delivers just the kind of flavorful depth and coziness we're all needing to ward off the cold right now. We've talked before about how there's a difference between Ceylon and Cassia cinnamon, but if you're someone who grinds whole spices instead of reaching for pre-ground, here's the simple test you must know: Snap a quill in half. If it doesn't break easily, odds are good that it's Cassia cinnamon.

The difference is all in the bark. Ceylon cinnamon, the premium stuff often called "true" cinnamon, has incredibly thin, soft layers that snap cleanly without any fight. You'll get a neat break and maybe a few delicate crumbs. Cassia cinnamon is an entirely different story. The bark is thick and woody, so if you're struggling to break the quill, and when it finally snaps, it shatters into sharp splinters and jagged bits, well, there's your answer.

To be clear, both Ceylon and Cassia are cinnamon. It's just that Cassia has a reputation for being of lower quality. Plus, it contains a significantly higher concentration of a compound called coumarin than Ceylon, which can cause health issues if you eat more than the maximum recommended amount.