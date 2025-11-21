What It Was Like To Cook For Frank Sinatra: A Chef Tells All - Exclusive

Few celebrities have cemented as enduring a legacy as Frank Sinatra. Ol' Blue Eyes captivated mid-'40s audiences with his swoon-worthy vocals, enchanting tunes, and lady-killer looks. As with many stars, Sinatra's life in the limelight has been well-documented and is surely reflected upon fondly by his contemporary audiences — and again, as with many stars, many aspects of his life behind the scenes have been left to speculation. Recently, we've unearthed some details about the legend, particularly regarding his relationship with our favorite subject: food.

Who better to give us the scoop on Sinatra's culinary proclivities than a chef who frequently prepared his fare? We caught up with Theo Schoenegger, executive chef at Sinatra (which is housed inside Las Vegas' Wynn resort), to get an insider's perspective on the celeb's dining habits. Ultimately, we were somewhat surprised at what we discovered, and we ended up falling more in love with Sinatra as a result. We won't spoil anything yet, but we will say this: If you've been of the assumption that everyone with household-name status has expensive, elevated tastes, you're sorely mistaken.