Why Patsy's Restaurant Opened Just For Frank Sinatra On Thanksgiving

Patsy's Italian Restaurant in Midtown Manhattan has seen countless celebrity diners over the years, but of all its many devoted fans, there's probably no one that's more associated with the joint than Frank Sinatra. In fact, Sinatra made the NYC Italian restaurant famous. While the legendary crooner had been going to Patsy's since the 1940s, it was a special Thanksgiving dinner at Patsy's that may have turned him into the restaurant's biggest cheerleader.

Patsy's is not open on Thanksgiving and never has been. However, the restaurant made an exception once in the early 1950s, when Sinatra was at a low point in his career and personal life. "He was dumped by Ava Gardner, he was dumped by his record company, he was down and out," recounts Patsy's executive chef Sal Scognamillo, the grandson of founder Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo, in a video shared by Patsy's Restaurant on YouTube.

While enjoying a meal at the restaurant one Thanksgiving Eve, Sinatra was being ignored by all the other customers in the restaurant — people who had always wanted something from him when things were good. Not wanting to spend Thanksgiving alone, he asked Patsy to book him a table, apparently missing all the signs around the restaurant that stated that they were closed for the holiday. To avoid disappointing Sinatra, especially when he was so down and out, Patsy agreed.