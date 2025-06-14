The Comforting Italian Dish That Frank Sinatra Often Ordered

Although Frank Sinatra enjoyed many restaurants, Patsy's Italian Restaurant was arguably one of his all-time favorites. Located on 56th Street in the Theater District in Midtown Manhattan in New York, Patsy's has been operated by the same Scognamillo family since 1944, and Sinatra was a devoted patron since near the very beginning. He even had his own special table upstairs, and the restaurant once opened on Thanksgiving just for him. Patsy's is known as the Italian restaurant Frank Sinatra made famous, though it counts numerous celebrities among its fans, including Liza Minelli, Tony Bennett, and Robert DeNiro, among others.

Sadly, Sinatra's favorite veal Milanese dish no longer appears on the regular menu at Patsy's. However, the restaurant has been known to revive the dish on December 12 during commemorative meals to celebrate the late singer's birthday, along with other Sinatra favorites such as the arugula salad, stuffed artichokes, clams posillipo, and lemon ricotta torte. You can also find the recipe for Frank's veal cutlets Milanese on their website, as well as in "Patsy's Cookbook", so you can make the dish for yourself at home. If you want to go full Frank, perhaps accompany the meal with some Jack Daniels served 3-2-1, with three rocks, two fingers of whiskey, and a splash of water, or a Rusty Nail as the singer himself might have.