What Was Frank Sinatra's Favorite Salad?

Music icon and heartthrob Frank Sinatra was nothing if not a traditionalist, not letting the fame and fortune of his career affect his profound love of Italian foods and culinary childhood customs. Sure, he had access to some of the best quality foods in the world, including fancy restaurants that he loved across the United States, but Sinatra didn't need to travel far to find his favorite things. Before he dove into fusilli with garlic and anchovies or veal Milanese, not to be confused with wiener schnitzel, he was known to start with a salad.

Ol' Blue Eyes preferred the simpler things in life, but that didn't mean he couldn't spot a mean arugula salad when he tasted one. As for his favorite? That came from New York City's Patsy's Italian Restaurant, where the arugula salad comes sprinkled with sprigs of basil and dressed with a combination of olive oil and red wine vinegar. Sinatra became a frequent flyer at the restaurant in the 1940s and continued decades of dedicated patronage until he was physically unable to venture to the cozy restaurant in his later years.