The Punchy Ingredient Frank Sinatra Always Requested Less Of

The Italian-American singer wasn't a huge fan of garlic-loaded dishes — but not because of the ingredient's pungent flavor. As Sal Scognamillo told The Wall Street Journal in 2011, even small amounts of garlic had a negative impact on the singer's digestive system. Instead, explains the chef, the culinary team would add garlicky flavor (sans actual garlic) to Sinatra's dishes by sauteing garlic in the olive oil that would be used in his meals, then removing the chunks of actual garlic before plating.

Today, the official Patsy's website reads "Patsy's — A New York Landmark Made Famous By Frank Sinatra." Patsy's has been family-owned and managed by three generations since opening its doors in 1944, and Sinatra developed a personal relationship with the Scognamillo family. According to the restaurant's website, "[Sinatra's] family still enjoys dining at Patsy's Italian Restaurant whenever they are in town." In fact, following Sinatra's passing on May 14, 1998, close friends and family congregated at Patsy's to honor the late singer. As Sal told The New York Times, multiple patrons noted "I just felt I had to be here today," touching Sinatra's personal table located upstairs in the back. For more ravenous Rat Pack aficionados, we've rounded up 11 more restaurants that Frank Sinatra loved across the U.S. (just be sure to hold the garlic).