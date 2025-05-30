Liza Minnelli's Favorite Comfort Food Is An Unusually Boozy Baked Potato

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When she's in New York City, Liza Minnelli's favorite restaurant is Patsy's – which, perhaps befitting the Broadway star's lifelong showbiz career, is located just one block from Carnegie Hall. Patsy's serves elevated Italian comfort food, and comfort food is a very big deal to the Tony and Oscar award-winner. Her own go-to comfort food is an elevated take on a classic baked potato.

Minnelli's recipe for Potato Shells appears in Johna Blinn's 1981 "Celebrity Cookbook," which is now out of print. But, Minnelli first gave her Potato Shells recipe to journalist Blinn for an article in The Victoria Advocate newspaper published in 1970. When Minnelli's craving comfort food, she's whipping up crispy baked potatoes filled with a generous slathering of butter, salt, and pepper, garnished with sour cream and a heaping scoop of caviar. As a final touch, two shots of vodka are splashed on top of the whole thing.

"You can't taste the vodka, what it does is take away the salt from the caviar and blend everything else in. You eat it like a hot dog. It's comfort food, I'm telling you," Minnelli told Blinn. For optimal hot-dog-style-eating, instructs Minnelli, opt for long, slender potatoes. Rub the outer skins with fat, then bake 'em at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for a full hour and 25 minutes. From there, scoop roughly half of the plush insides out of the potato, and top with butter, salt, pepper, ¼ cup of sour cream, a scoop of caviar, and a slug of vodka on top.