Judy Garland's Best-Loved Comfort Food Was A Unique Twist On A Classic

She led "Easter Parade," "Meet Me in St. Louis," traveled over the rainbow, and made it back "In the Good Old Summertime." We could, of course, only be talking about Judy Garland, who has "Born A Star" — and also born with a taste for the good things in life. She was an avid patron of The Frolic Room bar on Hollywood Boulevard and a foodie fan of crunchy salads, which she preferred to mix using her hands. It's perhaps no surprise that the comfort food she loved best — shepherd's pie supreme — was also packed with pomp. Made her way, the dish contained half of a lamb leg and two chicken breasts. Despite the chicken addition, this upgraded shepherd's pie still certainly counts as a shepherd's pie (not to be confused with cottage pie, which uses ground beef instead of lamb).

In 1967, a sit-down interview was published in The Evening Sun newspaper with Judy and her children, Lorna and Joey Luft (then ages 14 and 12), in the catacombs beneath the Palace Theater in Manhattan. As Garland tells the outlet, "I'm busy looking for a new apartment in New York these days, one with a good kitchen." Offstage, home cooking occupied a sizable chunk of her free time. "I'm a very good cook. I probably cook better than I sing," Garland continued. "When both my daughters [Lorna and Liza Minnelli] and I get into the kitchen, it's like one of those Pillsbury bake-off things."