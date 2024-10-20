12 Broadway Stars' Favorite Restaurants In NYC
Whether food is your first or final act on a day out in New York City, you have countless restaurants from which to choose. Niche cuisines, unique ambiances, and an astonishingly wide range of prices can be found at eateries across the city, and for tourists who only stay a few nights, it can be tough to narrow down the options. Who better to advise you on where to eat than Broadway stars, who live, breathe, and yes, eat the Big Apple on a daily basis?
From performers who have been around for decades to those who have only made their big breaks recently, we've rounded up some of our favorite Broadway stars and highlighted their favorite restaurants in NYC. No matter if you are a local New Yorker or just passing through the city, these spots will not disappoint.
Idina Menzel: Union Square Cafe
Idina Menzel is one of the most recognizable names on Broadway. She played Maureen in "Rent" and won a Tony as Elphaba in "Wicked," and she also voiced Elsa in Disney's "Frozen." Menzel has warm memories of her time working as a reservationist at Union Square Cafe. "I was really bad at the job," she told T. Cole Rachel. "But I loved the people and the tuna burger they used to serve."
Founded in 1985, this cozy yet elegant restaurant marked Danny Meyers' debut onto New York City's culinary scene. Union Square Cafe sources much of its meat, seafood, dairy, and produce from Union Square Greenmarket, a nearby farmers market. The menu's Greenmarket cheese selection, for instance, includes two types of goat cheese and one type of gouda from local creameries, alongside a fresh honeycomb and a house-made apricot jam.
While Menzel's favored tuna burger is no longer served, you could go for the spicy tuna sandwich, 19th Street burger, or not-to-be-missed caviar tater tots. The latter can be ordered off the midday menu and made our list of unique tater tot dishes in the U.S. Don't live in NYC? You can order the restaurant's Bolognese sauce, apple cake, or lasagna via Goldbelly.
(212) 243-4020
101 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003
Audra McDonald: Victor's Café
Audra McDonald has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Grammys, and one Emmy, and she's known for her roles in musicals like "Carousel" and "Ragtime," and plays like "A Raisin in the Sun." As of this writing, she'll next take on Mama Rose in the 2024 "Gypsy" revival. Despite her immense talent, McDonald isn't afraid of taking on a more relaxed attitude. As a busy mother, she told the New York Post that she likes to grab a bite at Victor's Café with her husband, fellow actor Will Swenson, before attending a Broadway show on date nights.
Victor's Café was established on Columbus Ave and 71st St in 1963, and it has been in the hands of Victor Del Corral and his descendants ever since. Now you can find it on 52nd St, not too far from the plentiful theaters surrounding Times Square. Decorated in shades of turquoise and Cuban blue, Victor's Café is a delightful spot to order both authentic and newly reimagined Cuban cuisine, as well as classic and innovative cocktails. Its menu is mostly influenced by African and Spanish cuisines. The rabo encendido con fufú de plátanos, for example, is a wine-braised oxtail dish served with West African-inspired mashed plantains. However, you'll also find elements of Caribbean Indian, French, and Chinese cuisines sprinkled throughout the dishes.
The ambiance is equally as inviting as the food. The skylight ceiling and prolific greenery will make you forget that you are in one of the world's most bustling cities.
(212) 586-7714
236 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Matthew Broderick: Café Un Deux Trois
You may know Matthew Broderick from the film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," but the actor also regularly stars in Broadway musicals and plays. Most notably, he won his second Tony Award for his lead role in 1995's "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," and he's also starred in "The Producers" and "The Odd Couple." In an interview with Christina Ohly Evans, Broderick revealed that he likes Café Un Deux Trois "for a casual burger and a drink after a show."
This historic French brasserie opened in 1977, and its name translates to "Café One Two Three." Located just by Times Square, the restaurant offers a relatively affordable breakfast service with items like quiche, granola, French toast, bagels, omelets, and crêpes. You can expect traditional French fare at lunch and dinner — which Broderick called "excellent" — like onion soup, chicken cordon bleu, escargot, grilled salmon, and cream puffs. If you are seeing a Broadway show, go for the prix-fixe theater menu, beginning service at 4 p.m.
While Café Un Deux Trois is certainly not a place you would want to show up to in shorts and a t-shirt, it does possess undertones of cheerfulness and lightheartedness. Whether it's the raucous Christmas carols sung at dinner service during the holiday season or the paper place mats and crayons upon which even adults can doodle, Café Un Deux Trois encourages diners to relax and unwind during their meals.
(212) 354-4148
123 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Lin-Manuel Miranda: Mamajuana Café
Lin-Manuel Miranda wears many hats: He's a successful actor, director, producer, and composer-lyricist who's won several Tonys, Emmys, Grammys, and even a Pulitzer Prize. LMM's particularly famous for creating and starring in "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" on Broadway.
For a flavorful and fulfilling meal the whole family will enjoy, Miranda recommends visiting the Dyckman location of Mamajuana Café, telling Grub Street that he enjoys frequenting this spot with his parents. The casual ambience means you can stop by any afternoon or evening that you find yourself in the neighborhood. In fact, it's one of the only restaurants on this list that regularly remains open past midnight.
To appreciate the soul and spirit of Mamajuana Café, it's worth it to first understand what mamajuana, a Dominican drink, is. Mamajuana refers to a concoction of rum, red wine, honey, spices, barks, and herbs, and in the Dominican Republic, it's consumed as both an alcoholic beverage and a natural remedy to various ailments. As you might expect, Mamajuana Café has a resplendent bar, and it's also a treasure trove for some of the best Latino food in NYC. Not only does the restaurant serve Dominican dishes like chicharroncitos, but it also offers Spanish dishes like gambas al ajillo. Mamajuana Café's yuca fries, maduros, and of course, rice and beans make wonderful sides to any meal.
(212) 304-0140
247 Dyckman St, New York, NY 10034
Kristin Chenoweth: Café Luxembourg
Kristin Chenoweth is easily recognizable to fans of the TV shows "The West Wing," "Glee," and "Pushing Daisies." Meanwhile, on Broadway, Chenoweth is known for her roles in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," for which she won a Tony, and "Wicked." A phenomenal singer, she also has several studio albums to her name.
From time to time, you might find Chenoweth at Café Luxembourg. In fact, in an interview with Bora Chang on Bon Appétit, she said, "It's very Euro-looking but also very New York. I go at least once a week." Chenoweth also lauded the restaurant for its reliable menu, noting, "You can get anything there and it's good." In particular, she recommended the roast chicken breast with au poivre, a black pepper sauce usually served alongside steak. The sauteed broccoli and whipped potatoes are also among Chenoweth's favorite dishes. If you have soup on your mind, then you're in luck: We ranked Café Luxembourg among the best restaurants for French onion soup in NYC.
Café Luxembourg is over 40 years old, having been established in 1983. It's favored among many other celebrities, including Alec Baldwin and Kathleen Turner. If you cannot secure a reservation or find yourself in another neighborhood, consider visiting one of Café Luxembourg's sister restaurants: Cafe Cluny in the West Village and The Odeon in Tribeca both specialize in French cuisine, too.
(212) 873-7411
200 W 70th St, New York, NY 10023
Liza Minnelli: Patsy's Italian Restaurant
Liza Minnelli is one of the most successful actors Broadway and Hollywood alike have ever seen. She's starred in such musicals as Kander and Ebb's "Chicago," "The Rink," and "The Act," won four Tonys, and is an EGOT recipient — which includes her Oscar-winning performance as Sally Bowles in the movie musical "Cabaret." Considering the legacy and influence she's had on and off stage, it's only fitting that one of Liza's go-to places to eat is the iconic Patsy's Italian Restaurant. In fact, she apparently first ate here as a child with her iconic showbiz parents, Judy Garland and Vincent Minnelli. In 2019, Liza even released a congratulatory video in honor of the restaurant's 75th anniversary.
Impressively, the same family has owned Patsy's since 1944. Patsy Scognamillo was the original chef, an honor he passed on to his son, Joe, who then passed it on to his son, Sal, the restaurant's current chef. The loyal customer base has included countless celebrities, like Frank Sinatra, Madonna, Ben Stiller, Keanu Reeves, David Letterman, and Michael Bublé.
Patsy's serves exquisite food, including Italian favorites like manicotti and chicken parmigiana. Signature dishes like the stuffed calamari and the veal chops are also quite popular. Diners can order off the all-day menu or choose the prix-fixe menu for lunch or dinner. The restaurant's wine menu is 19 pages long, and while it includes some relatively affordable options, many specialty bottles cost thousands each.
(212) 247-3491
236 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
Ben Platt: Sushi Seki
Ben Platt is an actor best-known for his starring role in "Dear Evan Hansen," for which he won a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy. He was also Tony-nominated for his performance in "Parade," and he's a highly successful singer off stage.
Platt recommends visiting the Times Square location of Sushi Seki, which he appreciates for its convenient proximity to the theaters. "My favorite cuisine is Japanese food and sushi," he told The Infatuation. "So obviously I have to have a staple sushi in the neighborhood. Seki is really delish and really high-quality fish." Chef Seki Shi founded this restaurant as an ode to the finer points of Japanese cuisine. Liberally and skillfully, he's added his own modern and global touch to many traditional dishes. Indeed, we ranked Sushi Seki among the best sushi restaurants in NYC.
When it comes to the menu, Platt enjoys the spicy scallops roll, one of the restaurant's signature dishes. Non-sushi options include such entrees as yuzu miso cod, chicken katsu, and vegetable udon. Sushi Seki offers vegetarian options, too, including a seaweed-based hijiki salad roll, ume shiso roll, and kanpyo squash roll. The wine and sake menu are extensive, and you can enjoy discounted alcoholic beverages beginning at 7:30 p.m.
(212) 262-8880
365 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Taye Diggs: Soho House
Taye Diggs has starred in several prestigious Broadway shows, including "Chicago," "Rent," and "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." A vivacious and industrious actor, he's also appeared in films like "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" and "Brown Sugar."
Diggs is a regular at Soho House, a social club located in what used to be a Meatpacking District warehouse. Soho House doesn't just feature a restaurant, however; it also boasts hotel rooms, a rooftop pool, event spaces, and an art collection. It caters to artists of all kinds and operates on a membership system. Soho Houses can be found around the world, from New York to Mumbai, and patrons can access every location with an Every House membership. While certainly pricey, memberships still don't cost as much as some of the most expensive restaurant memberships across the U.S.
After ordering a dish from the menu, diners can eat their food anywhere in the club, allowing them some much-needed mobility as they socialize and network with other guests. From personal experience, we can verify that the quality of Soho House's food matches the exclusivity of the establishment. Salads, pastas, seafood, steaks — Soho House has got it all. Whether sipping on a smoothie by the pool or chowing down on a rack of lamb in the dining room, these dishes do not disappoint.
(212) 627-9800
29-35 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014
Neil Patrick Harris: Sardi's
Neil Patrick Harris of "How I Met Your Mother" fame is a triple-threat actor who's also had a successful career on Broadway. Starring in plays like "Proof" and musicals like "Cabaret," he also won a Tony Award for his lead role in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."
Look closely, and you might find NPH's caricature portrait among the plethora of illustrations at Sardi's. This restaurant is a crowd favorite among Broadway stars, and its walls are famously adorned with approximately 1,200 portraits, each indicating a celebrity who's eaten there. For his part, Harris treasures Sardi's so much that the multi-Emmy-winner published an in-depth interview about the restaurant on his Wondercade website, stating, "Broadway — nay, New York City — is simply incomplete without Sardi's."
So, what makes Sardi's so special? It's been around since 1921 and has long catered to society's elite. In fact, this iconic NYC spot was where actor Vincent Price's favorite asparagus dish originated. Intricately connected with the theater community, many Broadway productions host opening night celebrations at Sardi's. The restaurant features a simple yet rich English décor and serves mostly continental cuisine with a few globally inspired dishes. Options include a chicken quesadilla, variations of cannelloni au gratin, burgers, pastas, crab cakes, and more. As for drinks, the dirty martini is a customer favorite. But don't let the highbrow crowd deter you: While prices are far from cheap, they're certainly not unheard of in the Big Apple.
(212) 221-8440
234 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Bernadette Peters: Orso
Bernadette Peters has been acting and singing for over six decades. On Broadway, she's particularly well-known for her many collaborations with Stephen Sondheim, as well as her Tony-winning performances in "Song and Dance" and "Annie Get Your Gun."
Still an active actor on stage and off, one of Peters' favorite places to fuel herself is Orso, where she recommends the rosemary and garlic pizza bread. Describing the dish as "divine" to the New York Post, she likened it to "eating little crispy crackers, but pizza-shaped, and they cut it." Charming yet sophisticated, Orso is a sibling restaurant to Joe Allen. The two establishments are located right next door to one another, with Joe's daughter, Julie Lumia, serving as Orso's first executive chef in 1983.
The brightly colored terracotta plates and warm, glowing atmosphere make Orso perfect for celebratory dinners and romantic dates alike. The menu exposes diners to pan-Italian cuisine, with options like yellowfin tuna tartare, mushroom risotto, and pan-roasted branzino. Desserts such as olive oil cake, affogato, and almond biscotti offer a tantalizing way to end each meal. Similarly to Joe Allen's menu, these dishes are subject to change daily. If you're out for dinner and a show, take advantage of Orso's happy hour, which allows diners to purchase discounted pizzas, signature cocktails, and certain wines after 8 p.m.
(212) 489-7212
322 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Adam Kantor: Glass House Tavern
Adam Kantor is perhaps best-known for his performance in "The Band's Visit," a musical that won him not only a Grammy, but also an Emmy Award. Additionally, he's given stellar performances in "Rent," "Next to Normal," and "Fiddler on the Roof." Kantor is also a foodie, having co-founded a supper club called StoryCourse that combines theater with fine dining.
Kantor enjoys dining at Glass House Tavern, a slightly upscale, but warm and convivial restaurant. He recommends the truffle risotto balls, which can be found on the bar menu and consist of truffle oil, truffle aioli, and Parmesan. The menu is diverse and features plenty of comfort food. Burgers, salads, and pastas abound for lunch and dinner, while the brunch menu also includes items like Belgian waffles, French Toast, and several styles of eggs.
Don't be surprised if you spot another Broadway star while eating at Glass House Tavern. Kantor compares the restaurant to "Cheers," telling Bon Appétit that, "After 'The Band's Visit' ... we'd find ourselves there several times a week — taking over a booth or two. It's a place where you're likely to run into someone you know."
(212) 730-4800
252 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036
Sutton Foster: Market Table
Sutton Foster is a Broadway actor who also famously played Liza Miller in the TV series "Younger." On Broadway, she's particularly acclaimed for her performances in "Anything Goes" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie," both of which won her a Tony Award. Foster also has an eye for good food, and like many other Broadway stars, she enjoys historic Theater District institutions like Joe Allen. However, she also doesn't hesitate to explore other neighborhoods, such as the West Village. Here, she's become a fan of Market Table, telling HuffPost, "It's a farm-to-table; the menu's always changing and it's awesome."
Indeed, inspired by chef Mike Price's experiences growing up on a Maryland farm, Market Table's dishes are as colorful as a rainbow and tap into the flavors of each season. Of course, salads like the chicory and pear or roasted beet options lean heavily into fresh produce, but so do dishes like the heirloom tomato toast and seared Faroe Island salmon. The value for local ingredients even extends to Market Table's drinks menu, which features several beers sourced from New York and New England.
If you have a celebration coming up, considering booking the underground private dining room. Up to 20 guests can savor the flavors of Market Table without the distraction of a crowded restaurant.
(212) 255-2100
54 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014