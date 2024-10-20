12 Broadway Stars' Favorite Restaurants In NYC

Audra McDonald has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Grammys, and one Emmy, and she's known for her roles in musicals like "Carousel" and "Ragtime," and plays like "A Raisin in the Sun." As of this writing, she'll next take on Mama Rose in the 2024 "Gypsy" revival. Despite her immense talent, McDonald isn't afraid of taking on a more relaxed attitude. As a busy mother, she told the New York Post that she likes to grab a bite at Victor's Café with her husband, fellow actor Will Swenson, before attending a Broadway show on date nights.

Victor's Café was established on Columbus Ave and 71st St in 1963, and it has been in the hands of Victor Del Corral and his descendants ever since. Now you can find it on 52nd St, not too far from the plentiful theaters surrounding Times Square. Decorated in shades of turquoise and Cuban blue, Victor's Café is a delightful spot to order both authentic and newly reimagined Cuban cuisine, as well as classic and innovative cocktails. Its menu is mostly influenced by African and Spanish cuisines. The rabo encendido con fufú de plátanos, for example, is a wine-braised oxtail dish served with West African-inspired mashed plantains. However, you'll also find elements of Caribbean Indian, French, and Chinese cuisines sprinkled throughout the dishes.

The ambiance is equally as inviting as the food. The skylight ceiling and prolific greenery will make you forget that you are in one of the world's most bustling cities.

victorscafe.com

(212) 586-7714

236 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019