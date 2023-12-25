17 Most Expensive Restaurant Memberships Across The US
In recent years, the restaurant industry has witnessed a transformative trend where patrons willingly shell out abundant smackeroos for a restaurant or club membership that confers the chance to make easy restaurant reservations, dine at exclusive locales, and other such benefits. Evolving from traditional dining models, this membership iteration plays an increasing role in the dynamics of the upscale dining landscape — for those with the cash.
The evolution of restaurant memberships traces back to a desire for personalization and exclusivity. As consumers seek more than just a meal but an experience, establishments are leveraging memberships to offer curated dinners, such as chef's tables, tastings, and early access to new menu items. This evolution aligns with a broader shift in consumer expectations, where diners increasingly value immersive and memorable encounters over conventional dining transactions.
However, the restaurant membership phenomenon is not without its critics. Detractors argue that it perpetuates exclusivity, creating a division between those who can afford memberships and those who cannot. While places like Panera Bread and Arby's offer low-cost memberships, those resemble loyalty programs or subscriptions, and are not remotely in the same league as what we're talking about here. So, let's take a look at what these actual restaurant memberships look like, focusing on our nation's most expensive plans, as reported by their websites or articles available online.
Atelier Crenn
It's not that easy to snag a table at Atelier Crenn, a three-starred Michelin restaurant in San Francisco headed by Dominique Crenn. That might change if you sign up for her exclusive $3,800 membership program, which offers unlimited reservations at Atelier Crenn as well as at Bar Crenn. You also get access to a Crenn Concierge, who is on-call and can help with menu explanations and other challenges you might face in the very difficult world of fine dining.
Other benefits include such private events as special dinners or wine tours, which take advantage of the nearby wine regions like Napa and Sonoma Valleys. Just be sure to snatch up a spot as quickly as you can, if you're interested, as only a limited number of memberships are available each year.
(415) 440-0460
3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Quince & Co.
Quince, an Italian restaurant in San Francisco with three Michelin stars, in 2021 launched a membership program called "Quince & Co.," priced at $5,000 per year. This subscription model includes benefits across multiple establishments, encompassing Quince, sister restaurants Cotogna and Verjus, and the Fresh Run Farm in Bolinas. The annual membership provides members with a $1,000 dining budget valid at any of the three restaurants, a quarterly produce box featuring specialty items like Calabrian chiles and pantry staples such as olive oil and vinegars.
Exclusive events, ranging from apple picking to beekeeping workshops, are also available. Additionally, members receive prioritized restaurant reservations, which provide a huge leg up, especially with last-minute plans. The program, capped at 80 members, emerged as a response to a guest's desire to support the restaurant during the pandemic and aims to create a community of regulars, offering stability through a dedicated revenue stream. Despite its high price, the program saw rapid success, with all slots sold out shortly after their January launch.
(415) 775-8500
470 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
FlyFish Club
The rise of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) did not spare the restaurant world. Enter the FlyFish Club, which bills itself on its website as the world's first NFT restaurant, where those interested can purchase a membership token and receive a series of very real (and some virtual) dining-related benefits in return, among them access to an exclusive dining club in New York City.
The initial price for a premium tier membership was $14,000 but those sold out almost instantly, and the resale value on those NFTs could be much higher now. The location for this lofty establishment will be near Soho, in New York City, and take up three floors of a building on E Houston Street. So move over, Soho House, there's a new kid on the block.
info@flyfishclub.com
141 E Houston Street, New York
Chotto Matte
We can all admit that the pandemic did a real number on restaurants, among other businesses. But not everyone has come back with a vengeance. Chotto Matte, with locations in Miami Beach and San Francisco, represents this over-correction in the form of a shift towards exclusivity. This restaurant in 2022 put up for sale a single NFT costing $1 million, as a first, but not last, foray into cryptocurrency.
This stratospheric price allows the owner to receive many benefits. These include personal invitations to new Chotto Matte restaurant launches, first-class flight tickets, five-star hotel rooms, wine tours, and other ultra-exclusive events with top chefs. And all of this can be booked by the owner at the touch of a button — and a dedicated concierge will handle the rest.
Multiple locations
ZZ's
ZZ's, touted as New York City's most expensive members-only club, finally opened in November after a series of delays. The posh venue, located in Hudson Yards, boasts a hefty $50,000 initiation fee for founding members plus annual dues of $10,000. Non-founding members can get away with a paltry $20,000 or $30,000 initiation fee (plus those pesky annual dues). Miami patrons pay even less, with an initiation fee of up to $15,000.
The brainchild of Major Food Group, known for upscale establishments like Carbone and The Lobster Club, ZZ's gives members access to a private Carbone, a Japanese restaurant, a sushi bar, a cocktail lounge, a boutique nightclub, and various private dining rooms. However, some critics view ZZ's as a glorified restaurant compared to other clubs offering additional amenities like gyms and spas.
Multiple Locations
The Britely
One of the defining features of exclusive, high-end, expensive restaurant clubs is the presence of a celebrity chef, and The Britely, in Los Angeles, boasts Wolfgang Puck. Individual membership costs $3,000 per year, or upward of $4,000 for couples. This includes access to not one, but two Puck restaurants, to the spa and gym at the adjacent Pentry Hotel, and to an overall atmosphere of geometric prints and pastels reminiscent of the Jazz Age.
But this place extends past eating and exercising. As the name suggests, it's a social club dedicated to fostering community. As a member, you can participate in all manner of private events, like Mahjong competitions or the Arts Club. It's like being in high school but with a lot more money.
323-433-1425
8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
NeueHouse
A NeueHouse membership offers a slew of benefits beyond private dining, depending on which plan one ascribes to — and they start at $3,600 per year. Indeed, the place is mainly a co-working space, but it's no WeWork. It features private studios, broadcast facilities, executive floors, wellness rooms, and more, all set in an atmosphere designed to maximize creativity and inspiration, which are two words the company tosses around at will.
In addition, members enjoy reciprocal perks, meaning that if you're based in New York but travel to Venice Beach or Hollywood, you can still access NeueHouse facilities there. Meanwhile, the bars and restaurants at all locations are touted as not only fine dining establishments but also as places where members can converse and make ideas a reality.
Multiple Locations
Spring Place
Membership to Spring Place, with locations in New York and Los Angeles, runs $6,000 a year and grants participants a space in which to connect with other movers and shakers. The idea seems to bring together a wide range of dynamic minds from diverse backgrounds and foster a place where they can let their creative lights shine.
If this sounds vague, that's because it is. Ultimately, the tangible benefits this place offers include coworking spaces, access to cultural events, and 24-hour fine dining — all things that can certainly enhance the creative experience for an individual, though it's certainly no guarantee. Spring Place touts its restaurant as a high-class farm-to-table experience helmed by Italian chef Fabio Bano, who prioritizes a "zero waste" policy in the kitchen.
Multiple locations
Aman
The Aman Club in Manhattan, an exclusive extension of the Aman resorts favored by celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg and the Kardashians, has faced mixed reviews since its opening in 2022. Despite a $200,000 initiation fee and high-profile visitors like Bill Gates, some members find the club "flat and boring," according to the New York Post.
The club, located in the Crown Building on Fifth Avenue, is a part of Aman designer Jean-Michel Gathy's renovation, aiming to bring the Aman brand's luxurious ambiance to New York. However, critics argue that the urban incarnation lacks the distinctive Aman experience found in its exotic resort locations. The club provides perks like exclusive dining options, a 14th-floor piano bar, a cigar lounge, and a large spa. Members also gain access to a 24/7 "private office" concierge handling private charters and planning unique experiences across the Aman properties.
212-970-2626
730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019
432 Park Avenue
Park Avenue in New York is synonymous with opulence and status, so it should surprise no one that it also serves as the site of one of America's most expensive restaurant memberships. That said, this membership model differs a little different from the others, as access is only granted to residents of the building at 432 Park Avenue. Granted is actually the wrong word. The condo association requires residents to spend at least $15,000 a year at the private restaurant on the premises, which is way more than a single non-filthy-rich person would spend on restaurants in general, never mind just one.
Thankfully, the restaurant is run by Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt, so you know it's not going to be terrible. To check out his talents, you can always try his new restaurant, Vestry, housed in the Dominick Hotel on Spring Street.
212-432-2389
432 Park Ave, New York, NY 10022
Doubles Club
In the heart of modernized New York, Doubles, a private dining club tucked into the basement of the Sherry-Netherland Hotel, remains a timeless enclave harking back to the days of yore. Despite the changing landscape of social clubs, with newcomers like Soho House challenging traditions, Doubles maintains its exclusivity with jacket-and-tie dress codes and a disdain for denim. Wendy Carduner, the dynamic force behind Doubles, has overseen the club after taking over from her father, who founded it in 1976. Originally a haven for uppity ladies, the club evolved to embrace the Upper East Side's young social set.
As Doubles adapted to changing times, its menu diversified to accommodate young families, featuring items like chicken tenders and burgers alongside classic dishes. Despite the changes, Doubles retains its allure, offering an escape for members who descend the red stairs into a world where the outside chaos disappears.
212-751-9595
783 5th Ave #414, New York, NY 10022
Chapel Bar
Located in an actual former chapel, Chapel Bar has become a sought-after venue, hosting events such as after-parties for fashion designers and post-Met Gala bashes. Membership is tiered, with options like the "Collector" at $200 per year, providing once-monthly access, and the "Familj" membership at $449 per year, offering additional perks. The highest tier, the Fotografiska "Patron" membership comes in at $2,500 per year and allows unlimited access to Chapel Bar.
Prospective members must apply, with preference given to those who align with the venue's focus on arts, culture, and photography. There is a strong emphasis on the desire to create a community for culturally curious individuals who push artistic boundaries. The space is designed to accommodate events tied to art fairs and galas.
fotografiska.com
646-790-1590
277 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10010
San Vicente Bungalows
Jeff Klein inaugurated San Vicente Bungalows in 2019 in West Hollywood with an eye to emphasizing the emerging importance of privacy as the ultimate luxury. Positioned as one of the most discreet members-only clubs on the local scene, this private club upholds an exceptionally stringent policy against photography and social media posting, making it an ideal bolt-hole for the rich and famous. The clubhouse boasts a distinctive pink and green aesthetic, featuring a lavish garden patio, an intimate treehouse-style private dining room, eight guest rooms for overnight stays, a screening room, a fountain, and a restaurant, among other amenities. Memberships, which start at $4,200 per year, grant access to all of these.
According to Thrillist, the restaurant's standout dishes include the Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower and Zucchini Chips, along with the Whipped Lemon Meringue Pie. The club offers a diverse array of programming, ranging from speaker series and comedy nights to charity fundraisers and even magician performances. Other perks abound, all within a setting where members are discouraged from approaching each other unless otherwise noted. Privacy is paramount.
424-313-8088
845 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Maroon Creek
The Maroon Creek Club is as exclusive as you might expect from such an establishment in Aspen, and then some. Joining requires a $250,000 initiation fee, plus $38,600 per year in membership dues. Even so, there's a waiting list to get in. Among the benefits: access to the golf course, tennis club, and several water features, including pools and splash zones for kids.
The highlight seems to be the restaurant, which Maroon Creek bills as "Aspen's best dining experience." True or not, Maroon Creek appears to want to remain in control of the overall atmosphere. In a recent court case, in which a former patron sued the Club for violating his First Amendment rights when they expelled him, Maroon Creek argued that the heart of the club lies in its people and not necessarily its facilities, which was a nice way to say that it likes to keep out the riff-raff, as if the prices alone didn't do the job.
970-920-1533
10 Club Circle, Aspen, CO 81611
Duquesne Club
The Duquesne Club, established in 1873 to cater to Pittsburgh's industrial elite, initially provided a haven for affluent business owners seeking refuge from their grueling work schedules of sitting around at desks all day. The club was known for enforcing a rule against working openly in its public areas, something we could all benefit from (think coffee shops). Over the years, the club underwent changes, moving in 1879 and witnessing the formation of a splinter group in 1889 driven by a desire for more liberal drinking policies.
For many years, the Duquesne Club was exclusive in the worst possible way, only agreeing to admit Jewish members in 1968, women in 1980, and African Americans in 1983. Luckily, today the club appears less eager to flaunt this type of exclusivity, sticking instead to hard cash as a way to keep certain people out. Indeed, the initiation fee is upwards of $9,000 to which one must add $4,000 in annual dues. Benefits include access to a series of private events and fine dining.
412-391-1500
325 Sixth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Somerset Club
The Somerset Club, which opened in 1826, is Boston's oldest, most elitist, and according to Haute Living, most expensive private club — with an initiation fee of $20,000 plus annual dues of $4,000. It is so elitist that when its building caught fire in the 1940s, firefighters were made to use the service entrance so as not to disturb the patrons, or so the story goes.
Even today, this is a suit jacket and tie kind of place, as stated by the dress code. Other than that, the club is pretty secretive, and you can't even get into the website without membership. The club hosts a full-service restaurant and offers several other amenities, like accommodations. The club is associated with the Boston Brahmins, a cluster of the city's oldest and most powerful families since colonial times.
617-227-1731
The University Club
Although the name might make this place sound like a cheap student haunt, it is anything but. Securing a membership at the University Club in Washington D.C. opens doors to the city's most powerful political influencers. President Taft and Donald Rumsfeld, to name two, engaged in squash games here.
Like many exclusive private clubs, gaining access requires a hefty investment, including a $5,000 initiation fee and annual dues in the thousands, unless you happen to be a Supreme Court justice, in which case you only owe $588 a year. In return, members get a slew of benefits, including access to the club's fine dining plan, which features five eateries and serves modern American fare made with fresh ingredients and inventive techniques.
universityclubdc.com
1135 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
202-862-8800