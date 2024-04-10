Vincent Price's Favorite Asparagus Dish Was From An Iconic NYC Spot

According to Price's recipe in the cookbook, one of his favorite meals when he was on Broadway was Sardi's asparagus Milanese, which he claimed he had never seen anywhere else. Price says he would pop in and get the dish (which topped asparagus with fried eggs) as a kind of brunch dish that was satisfying enough to carry him through his work that day.

As much as Price loved the dish, and as much as Sardi's probably did a great version of it, it's also a pretty simple recipe you can make yourself at home. Price's cookbook simply peels the asparagus and blanches it in boiling water until cooked through. Then, the asparagus is topped with a sauce of melted brown butter and grated parmesan cheese before being finished off with the two fried eggs.

It certainly sounds like a well-balanced meal, and given how straightforward the recipe is, it's kind of a surprise we don't see it more often. The only thing we might tell Price to add is a little squeeze of lemon or some zest. The dish doesn't appear to be on Sardi's menu anymore — this was the 1960s after all — but compared to a lot of other dishes from that era, this looks like a favorite that would stand the test of time, much like the work of Price himself.