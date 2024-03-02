What Is Mamajuana, And How Do You Sip The Dominican Drink?

Mamajuana (aka mama juana or damajuana) is a type of spiced rum from the Dominican Republic. The liqueur typically comes in a big glass bottle filled with large pieces of bark, roots, and floating plant matter steeping in a mixture of rum, wine, fruit juice, and honey. Its name comes from the glass bottle in which it's typically housed, which is large, short-necked, and often wrapped in wicker. The term is borrowed from the old English word "demijohn."

The drink's flavorful botanicals frequently include — but are not limited to – tree bark, twigs, roots, wood chips, and whole spices like basil, bitter ginger, cinnamon bark, maguey leaves, sarsaparilla, star anise, and cloves. The result is a spirit with a warming, sweet, fruity, and spiced profile. Some folks use port instead of wine for a smoother finish.

Owing to its colorful mix of infusions, mamajuana has a vivid hue that ranges from amber to bright red and clocks in at a punchy 30% alcohol by volume (ABV). For reference, full-strength tequila has an ABV of 40% and California pinot noir has an ABV of about 14%. Regardless of the vast variations, mamajuana always contains three main ingredients: Dark rum, botanicals, and sweetener. Recipes vary by region and are often deeply personal.