17 Neapolitan Dishes You Should Try At Least Once

Each region of Italy has its own unique dishes and cooking styles, which rely on different ingredients and highlight different methods based on availability of ingredients, historical accidents, and local preferences. Neapolitan cuisine is no different. It distinguishes itself from other Italian cuisines by a heavy reliance on tomatoes (okay, all of Italy uses tomatoes, but Naples seems to more than anyone), fish fresh from the sea (Naples is historically an important port city), and other products that are widely available locally, such as olive oil (on account of olive trees growing plentiful in the south of Italy, where Naples is located), and mozzarella, which was first made near Naples.

By now you might have guessed (unless you already knew) which particular dish might be the most famous quintessential Neapolitan food based on the aforementioned ingredients: That's right, it's pizza. The very first, and simplest, pizza ever made was named the Margherita pizza, possibly in honor of Queen Margherita of Savoy. It's made with dough, tomato sauce, basil, and mozzarella and remains an all-time favorite among Neapolitans. But pizza wasn't the only famous dish Neapolitans were able to make with their local bounty. They made many exquisite appetizers, mains, and desserts, and it's high time we take a closer look at them.