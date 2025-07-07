The Las Vegas Restaurant That Pays Tribute To Frank Sinatra In More Ways Than One
Nestled within the glitz and glam of the Las Vegas strip is an award-winning luxury hotel with a truly remarkable fine-dining experience. The Sinatra, which is located within the Wynn, specializes in classic Italian cuisine. Named after the beloved singer Frank Sinatra, this restaurant happens to be one of the hardest reservations to get in Las Vegas. As the only restaurant supported by the Sinatra family, it's decorated with various images and memorabilia that highlight the singer's life and career, this establishment is a love letter to Ol' Blue Eyes himself. As you're serenaded by his smooth, melodic voice playing on the speakers, you can order some of Sinatra's favorite meals prepared by a chef who regularly cooked for the singer.
The kitchen staff is led by Theo Schoenegger. At first glance, his name may not seem familiar, but this Michelin-rated chef has cooked for the singer on multiple occasions. The first time their paths crossed was at a restaurant in New York City and after that day Schoenegger went on to cook for numerous dinner parties hosted by Sinatra. With such an impressive work history, it makes sense that this chef was asked to join the team. No one else can offer better feedback and tweak a menu that features dishes Sinatra regularly ate. Luckily, Schoenegger does everything he can to make sure the dishes are authentic. On the restaurant's website, he states: "We prepare them exactly as he liked and balance that with a selection of seasonal Italian cuisine, including fresh pastas and fish."
The Frank Sinatra-approved items you can order at The Sinatra
Veal Milanese was one of Sinatra's favorite comfort foods. This thinly-pounded veal is traditionally fried and garnished with fresh lemon juice; the Sinatra's version is accompanied by a tomato marmalade and tri-color salad. It also offers another of the singer's favorites, veal Parmigiana, which consists of a thinly-pounded veal chop topped with a layer of melted mozzarella and rich pomodoro sauce. There's also the veal Osso Buco, which is cleverly named after the singer's popular song "My Way.". If you're not in the mood for veal, there are plenty of other entrees you can choose, including pastas dishes like linguine with clams and potato gnocchi.
Even its desserts are inspired by Sinatra. On the menu, carefully placed among traditional Italian treats like cannolis and homemade gelato, is Cappello. This dessert is a dark-chocolate mousse with a Jack Daniel-flavored panna cotta. However, it was given a Sinatra-based makeover — it's designed to look like the fedoras the singer always wore. This sweet tribute is the perfect way to end a dinner filled with all things Sinatra.