The Las Vegas Restaurant That Pays Tribute To Frank Sinatra In More Ways Than One

Nestled within the glitz and glam of the Las Vegas strip is an award-winning luxury hotel with a truly remarkable fine-dining experience. The Sinatra, which is located within the Wynn, specializes in classic Italian cuisine. Named after the beloved singer Frank Sinatra, this restaurant happens to be one of the hardest reservations to get in Las Vegas. As the only restaurant supported by the Sinatra family, it's decorated with various images and memorabilia that highlight the singer's life and career, this establishment is a love letter to Ol' Blue Eyes himself. As you're serenaded by his smooth, melodic voice playing on the speakers, you can order some of Sinatra's favorite meals prepared by a chef who regularly cooked for the singer.

The kitchen staff is led by Theo Schoenegger. At first glance, his name may not seem familiar, but this Michelin-rated chef has cooked for the singer on multiple occasions. The first time their paths crossed was at a restaurant in New York City and after that day Schoenegger went on to cook for numerous dinner parties hosted by Sinatra. With such an impressive work history, it makes sense that this chef was asked to join the team. No one else can offer better feedback and tweak a menu that features dishes Sinatra regularly ate. Luckily, Schoenegger does everything he can to make sure the dishes are authentic. On the restaurant's website, he states: "We prepare them exactly as he liked and balance that with a selection of seasonal Italian cuisine, including fresh pastas and fish."