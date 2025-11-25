The Fruity Discontinued Pillsbury Cake Mix That Deserves A Second Chance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the years, some boxed cake mix flavors have disappeared from store shelves, like malt and black walnut. But, when it comes to other gone-but-not-forgotten flavors, there's no shortage of discontinued Pillsbury foods we wish were still on shelves (we miss you, Pink Lemonade Angel Food Cake Mix). Today, we're zeroing in on one such retired favorite: Orange cake mix, the retro flavor that deserves a comeback.

Pillsbury's orange boxed cake mix debuted in 1955, and its claim to fame was scientific: The innovative mix featured flavor crystals made from real oranges, promising to deliver fresh fruity flavor while sparing home bakers of the Nifty Fifties the trouble of hand-zesting their citrus rinds. According to a print advertisement from 1955, "These tiny crystals are the Pillsbury secret, and they're right in the mix. They're made from the peel and fruit of select, tree-ripened oranges. They give you the kind of orange cake never possible before with any recipe [...] You couldn't do a nicer thing for your family." Per the packaging, the dry mix also included dried eggs, requiring only the addition of milk to form a luscious batter.

While we can neither confirm nor deny the factuality of any crystal claims, one thing seems clear: Pillsbury's orange cake mix arrived right on time for the market. The treat would have been a contemporary of other favorite fruit-forward confections of the 1950s, like pineapple upside-down cake and Hawaiian Sunset cake with vanilla pudding mix and oranges.