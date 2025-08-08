The Fruity Drink Mix Pie That Used To Be A Summer Staple

Powdered drink mixes were in practically every American household in the '60s, and that includes America's favorite bright orange mix, Tang. A few spoonfuls of Tang could take a boring glass of water and turn it into a sweet and citrusy refreshment, but its most appealing trait might be its functionality. That flavor isn't only beneficial in a glass, at least, that's what everyone thought in the 1960s when they were whipping up no-bake Tang pie.

This era introduced many things, but convenience in the kitchen was one of the most impactful and long-lasting changes. Home cooks looked to pre-packaged mixes, hoping to shave off some prep time, and in the process they discovered some legendary combinations and baking hacks. Combining Tang powder with sweetened condensed milk and sour cream was one of those incredible discoveries, but most of that credit can go to General Foods, the powdered drink's manufacturer.

Tang gained even more popularity after becoming the first drink mix to jet off to space, leading NASA-inspired advertisements for years to come, and "astronaut pie," aka Tang pie, was one of the most revered. The rich pie is like a creamsicle within a graham cracker crust — the ultimate oven-free summer dessert with a splash of nostalgia.