The Nostalgia-Sparking Discontinued Pillsbury Boxed Cake Mix We'll Probably Never See Again

Although boxed cake mixes were invented in 1933, they didn't become popular until the early '50s. But between the '50s and '60s, consumers were treated to hundreds of varieties of flavors, many of which have, sadly, been discontinued. One nostalgia-sparking discontinued Pillsbury boxed cake mix that we'll probably never see again is its Pink Lemonade Angel Food Cake Mix.

Released in 1961 with the tagline, "looks like fun, tastes like a party," this cake was light, fluffy, and lemony with a delightful soft pink color. The flavor was introduced alongside Pink Lemonade Deluxe Cake Mix and Pink Lemonade Fluffy Frosting Mix. The brand promised success with its angel food cake mix, claiming that each box contained 14.4 egg whites to achieve that signature airy texture.

The cake seemed to have been inspired by a pink lemonade angel cake recipe that won a prize in Pillsbury's Bake-Off contest, which began in 1949 and awarded the winner a $25,000 grand prize for their original recipe. Unfortunately, Pillsbury's pink lemonade cake is one of many boxed cake mix flavors you can't buy anymore. Though we're not sure when or why it was discontinued, it may have been a marketing decision made as boxed cake mix brands began to pare down their offerings to the most classic and popular flavors.