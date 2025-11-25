5 Old-School Sodas You Don't See Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Take a look at the dizzying variety of drinks at your local supermarket and you'll think there must be something available to quench anyone's soda craving. Sadly, this isn't so, as many long-time pop drinkers yearn for products that vanished from shelves decades ago, leaving fans with an un-scratchable itch. We dug deep into soda history and found some old-fashioned beverages that deserve to have a light shed on them once again.

In conversations about popular drinks that have disappeared from store shelves, relatively recent products like Crystal Pepsi or the short-lived '90s drink OK Soda are usually brought up, but niche sodas from brands of the 1940s to '70s are left in the dust. This is a crying shame, as some of these historic sodas pioneered industry trends that are still going strong, such as zero-calorie diet drinks. Others were not quite as unique and didn't manage to stand out, but have a special place in the hearts of customers who enjoyed them from debut to discontinuation.

From quirky Disney-themed beverages to a once-beloved cola that couldn't compete with Coke, we've rounded up five vintage brands that deserve more recognition, even if customers may never see them for sale again. Whether you have fond memories of these long-gone treats or have never heard of them before, you might find yourself wishing you could get a taste.