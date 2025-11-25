How Thin Your Slices Of Meat Should Be For The Best Fried Bologna Sandwich
For most of us, bologna conjures up images of the cold sandwiches adorned with floppy lunchmeat, mayo, and American cheese that we ate in the cafeteria growing up. But the fried bologna sandwich is a Southern classic that will appeal to our nostalgia and adult tastes. When we interviewed Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., who takes the humble sandwich to gourmet heights, we found she has a specific view on how thick the bologna should be. She says, "A ¼ inch thick slice is perfect for the best fried bologna sandwich results. This thickness gives you time to develop a nice crust to the bologna without drying out the slice."
This is important to know for making a good fried bologna sandwich at home. Cutting it to the right thickness is key to achieving the tastiest sandwich with meat that is perfectly crisp on the outside, and tender and juicy on the inside. Slicing it a quarter-inch thick is how to get this textural contrast. Bologna brands like Oscar Meyer make thick-cut slices that approximate Wallace's ideal thickness. Thinly cut bologna is a mistake for a fried bologna sandwich because, "it cooks too quickly, curls aggressively and dries out before you can build a good sear on the outside," says Wallace. "Basically you will lose what we all love in a fried bologna sandwich: crispy edges with a juicy center." That thicker slice has enough girth to create a craveable hunk of lunchmeat with "crispy edges, smokey aroma and a perfect bouncy chew," which is how Wallace describes the perfect slice for your sandwich.
Tips and pairings for fried bologna sandwiches
If thick-cut or deli-sliced bologna isn't available, you might end up having to use the thinly sliced packaged meat. While not ideal, the best way to ensure the bologna doesn't curl and warp is to cut 4 slits equally spaced around each slice's perimeter before it hits the frying pan. A thicker cut is better, however, as it's heavy and hefty enough for you to skip this step.
A thick slab of fried bologna is the star of the show, but the type of bread you use as well as garnishes and condiments are equally important. Wallace says, "My preferred type of bread is good old white bread ... a pullman loaf ... Its soft pillowy texture is classic and nostalgic and the mild flavor of the bread doesn't compete with the bologna and other condiments." Of course, white sandwich bread abounds at your local grocery store, bakery, or county store, and Texas toast would also be a great option.
Since fried bologna sandwiches are a Southern tradition, there's no better condiment to pair it with than the southern-born Duke's mayo, which came top in our ranking of mayo brands. A slather of Duke's, some sweet relish, and a dot of mustard would bring a blend of sweet, tangy, and creamy richness to round out the smoky umami of the fried bologna. Finish off the sandwich with melted cheese and a handful of potato chips for added crunch.