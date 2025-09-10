9 Bologna Brands, Ranked Worst To Absolute Best

Bologna is a wildly affordable lunch meat that often conjures heartfelt memories of childhood — you could sandwich a few bologna slices between soft white bread, add a smear of mayo, and the ultimate lunchbox sandwich was born. Whether it was for school, summer camp, or a picnic in the park, the classic bologna sandwich hit the spot. And for many people, it still does. Americans purchase hundreds of millions of pounds of bologna each year, and in 2024, the global market for bologna was $7.7 billion. That's a lot of bologna sandwiches.

What's the allure of this popular mystery meat? Bologna hails from the Italian city of the same name and is similar to its predecessor, mortadella. Bologna is made by grinding meat into a paste-like consistency before it is piped into a sausage casing and cooked. Made with seasoned pork, beef, chicken, or turkey (or a combination of meats), bologna is savory, meaty, and memorable.

To pick the best brand for this ranking, I put three slices of bologna on white bread — no mayo, no relish, nothing to cloud the experience. I judged each bologna based on its flavor and texture, and even brought in friends and family for their insights. If it tasted like perfectly seasoned mixed meat, the bologna got points. If the bologna was fatty and/or bland, it lost points. When shopping, I asked for all bologna brands to be sliced the same, so I could judge them equally. There were clear standouts in the category, and the results may surprise you.