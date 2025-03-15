13 Creative Ways To Use Bologna That Aren't On A Sandwich

Bologna is American through and through, but the spiced and blended meat has a home in nearly every corner of the world. Named after the Italian city it originated in, Bologna's origins hold much more elegance than we might expect. What we know as bologna is an evolution from its mortadella days in Italy. The original Italian bologna — mortadella — is made of ground pork, whereas the Americanized version we enjoy today is a blend of pork, beef, and sometimes chicken.

In the U.S., the luncheon meat is constantly ridiculed for its blend of ingredients, pitted as mystery meat and sparking the universal expression "phony baloney" for its apparent deception. People can say what they wish, but let's face it, bologna is a flattened hot dog, and we don't have nearly as much trash to talk about hot dogs. A fried bologna sandwich is the ultimate comfort food for so many Americans, but there are more options than just slapping it between two pieces of bread. You can make your bologna sandwich more exciting with toppings like caramelized onions and honey, but eventually, even sandwiches can get old.

In my opinion, a huge contributor to bologna's generalized ick factor is the thick slices commonly found in pre-packaged options. Mortadella is always cut paper thin, leaving the fatty bite to practically disappear in your mouth. This mouthwatering texture makes it easy to pair with other foods, but all it takes is a little effort to evoke that with bologna. Switch up the ol' bologna sandwich routine with one of these wacky recipes, many of which are surprisingly sophisticated.