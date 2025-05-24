Cured Vs Uncured Deli Meat: Is There A Difference In Flavor?
When you're throwing together the ultimate charcuterie board for a party this weekend, you'll need lots of meat, from prosciutto to salami to pancetta. When you're picking out those meats, do you pay attention to the details on the packaging? You'll likely see the terms "cured" and "uncured," but may be unsure of what exactly the terminology means. When staring down packages of prosciutto, you're probably wondering if there's a flavor difference between the cured and uncured versions.
We spoke to Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner/founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., for some insight. "Flavor differences between cured and uncured deli meats can be vast," she says. "Cured deli meats tend to be saltier with a big flavor due to the process and ingredients used to cure. Uncured deli meats will have a softer, more natural flavor to the final product." There's no cut and dry answer, as the full flavor profile of cured vs. uncured will depend on the meat itself, but this is a great starting point. In terms of quality, the process should not have much effect. "Quality will still be based on the meat used," Wallace elaborates. "If you are using quality pork, beef, etc. it will carry through to the final product cured or not."
What makes cured meat taste different than uncured?
Cured deli meat might taste a little saltier than its counterpart because of the curing process it undergoes. Artificial preservatives known as sodium nitrite and sodium nitrate, plus a whole lot of salt, are mixed together to cure meats. This process not only destroys the possibility of harmful bacteria but also extends the product's shelf life. That distinctly red-ish color you're used to seeing in deli meats comes from these nitrites and nitrates. Some of the most popular cured meats include ham, pepperoni, and hot dogs (here's the difference between cured and uncured hot dogs, in case you're curious).
While uncured deli meats still contain preservatives, it's achieved using natural substances. Uncured meats use ingredients such as sea salt, beet extracts, celery juice, or celery powder to ensure the meat is safe for consumption. Under USDA law, manufacturers are required to label products as uncured if a natural preservative method is used. Uncured meats taste "more natural" thanks to that lack of artificial nitrates/nitrites, which also means uncured meats tend to be a different, paler color. Some popular uncured meats include uncured ham, uncured hot dogs, and uncured bacon (you can decipher the difference between cured vs. uncured bacon for yourself here). The next time you need to stock up on deli meats, consider the flavor differences between cured vs. uncured and choose accordingly!