Cured Vs Uncured Deli Meat: Is There A Difference In Flavor?

When you're throwing together the ultimate charcuterie board for a party this weekend, you'll need lots of meat, from prosciutto to salami to pancetta. When you're picking out those meats, do you pay attention to the details on the packaging? You'll likely see the terms "cured" and "uncured," but may be unsure of what exactly the terminology means. When staring down packages of prosciutto, you're probably wondering if there's a flavor difference between the cured and uncured versions.

We spoke to Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner/founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., for some insight. "Flavor differences between cured and uncured deli meats can be vast," she says. "Cured deli meats tend to be saltier with a big flavor due to the process and ingredients used to cure. Uncured deli meats will have a softer, more natural flavor to the final product." There's no cut and dry answer, as the full flavor profile of cured vs. uncured will depend on the meat itself, but this is a great starting point. In terms of quality, the process should not have much effect. "Quality will still be based on the meat used," Wallace elaborates. "If you are using quality pork, beef, etc. it will carry through to the final product cured or not."