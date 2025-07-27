Beware Of One Major Mistake When Frying Up Bologna
The fried bologna sandwich is a Southern classic for a reason. Stacked with super-savory slices of bologna that are crispy and caramelized at the edges, this protein-packed sammie is satisfyingly meaty, salty, and moreish. Better yet, it's a cheap eat and a cinch to prepare. However, whether it be for a hoagie or a snack, beware of one major mistake when frying up bologna — cooking it unevenly.
Toss a round of bologna into a hot skillet and the edges will begin to rise up (like pepperoni on a pizza). This motion causes the circumference of the meat to curl up and lift off the pan. The problem? Those curled up edges won't cook at the same rate as the area in the center of the bologna that's sitting flush against the surface of the hot skillet. Moreover, as the perimeter of the meat isn't in contact with the pan, it won't be able to crisp up to create those caramelized edges. The solution is to prep your bologna before frying it; simply make a cross in the center using a sharp knife to stop it curling up. Alternatively, make four cuts from the edge of the slice to the center that are equally spaced out. Both of these techniques will allow the bologna to stay flat when it meets the heat of the pan, ensuring the entire piece cooks through evenly and develops a golden color.
Why does sliced bologna curl up in a hot pan?
When bologna is placed on a pan, the juices inside the meat begin to heat up and turn into steam. This steam needs somewhere to go and tries to find an escape route. It balloons up in the center at first before eventually exiting, causing the edges of the meat to lift off. Making an incision in the middle of the bologna provides an easier and smoother exit for the steam. You can get away with skipping this prep step if you're only frying a single slice, as you can press it down on the pan with the back of a spatula. However, this move is impossible to maintain if preparing several slices for a number of sandwiches, so it's best to make a slit in the bologna before you start cooking.
While pre-sliced bologna is convenient, slicing your own from a large chub gives you heaps more flexibility. For example, you can slice it into thicker rounds for a meatier sandwich, chop it into chunky matchsticks to toss into omelets, or dice it into small bite-sized nuggets for snacking on. In fact, diced and fried bologna makes great finger food for summer parties. All you need to do is lightly fry the chunks before coating them in a homemade sweet and tangy glaze or store-bought bottle of barbecue sauce. Finally, spear some cocktail sticks through each piece to make handheld appetizers that are rich in savory umami flavor.