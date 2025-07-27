The fried bologna sandwich is a Southern classic for a reason. Stacked with super-savory slices of bologna that are crispy and caramelized at the edges, this protein-packed sammie is satisfyingly meaty, salty, and moreish. Better yet, it's a cheap eat and a cinch to prepare. However, whether it be for a hoagie or a snack, beware of one major mistake when frying up bologna — cooking it unevenly.

Toss a round of bologna into a hot skillet and the edges will begin to rise up (like pepperoni on a pizza). This motion causes the circumference of the meat to curl up and lift off the pan. The problem? Those curled up edges won't cook at the same rate as the area in the center of the bologna that's sitting flush against the surface of the hot skillet. Moreover, as the perimeter of the meat isn't in contact with the pan, it won't be able to crisp up to create those caramelized edges. The solution is to prep your bologna before frying it; simply make a cross in the center using a sharp knife to stop it curling up. Alternatively, make four cuts from the edge of the slice to the center that are equally spaced out. Both of these techniques will allow the bologna to stay flat when it meets the heat of the pan, ensuring the entire piece cooks through evenly and develops a golden color.