Fried Bologna Is The Finger Food Your Summer Parties Need

Although many may think of it as a mystery meat, bologna is actually a highly regulated cold cut consisting of an emulsified blend of meat and fat. Often, the smooth and flavorful cold cut is layered into buns and rolls. Yet, while we've come up with plenty of luxurious ways to upgrade a bologna sandwich, you can also leave bread out of the picture completely by converting bologna into a fried finger food.

One of the many facts that you probably didn't know about bologna is that it has become quite trendy in modern cuisine, with chefs capitalizing on its nostalgic and regional significance. For example, fried bologna sandwiches are a Southern specialty that has influenced many modern iterations. Frying the bologna crisps its edges beautifully, bringing some much needed textural complexity. It also adds an extra layer of richness to the meat, enhancing its savory saltiness with fat and any other seasonings you might throw in the pan. To make fried bologna bites fit for a finger food, however, we suggest buying a bologna chub — that is, a log of bologna. You can find chubs at most major grocery stores and delis.

Preparing bologna bites is quick and easy. Simply cut the chub into thick cubes and add them to a hot skillet over medium high heat with a few tablespoons of oil or any additional seasonings. Pan-fry the bologna until all sides are browned and crisp. They're the perfect bite-sized morsels to serve at any party.