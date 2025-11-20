The Top-Ranked Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Product Worthy Of Sitting Next To Your Turkey

Planning a holiday feast doesn't need to be overly elaborate — and there's no shame in making some of Thanksgiving's most loved side dishes with canned ingredients. It's all about saving time in the kitchen that you can spend with loved ones around the dinner table and the delicious end results. Trader Joe's is a great spot for boxed, canned, and other pre-packaged goods to help ease the effort of Thanksgiving prep and make a mouthwatering meal. Keep an eye out at your local Trader Joe's for its new Loaded Mashed Potatoes, as the scrumptious spuds are quickly becoming a popular purchase.

Topping Tasting Table's rankings of Trader Joe's Thanksgiving products for just $5.99, the pound of packaged potatoes is the epitome of ready-to-serve comfort food. Per our taste tester's assessment, the mixture of mashed potatoes with bacon, scallions, and cheese alone is tough to beat. But, beyond the blend of complementary flavors, this packaged food warms up perfectly in either the microwave or oven and has all the satisfying texture you could want from a Thanksgiving side.

Trader Joe's fans are also taking to the internet to laud these mashed potatoes as a holiday hit. One fan on Reddit wrote, "Run DON'T walk to try this. So so delicious!!" while another added "This feels like it could be a primary subsistence item." The only drawback seems to be that the package is slightly smaller than other store-bought pre-made mashed potatoes, suggesting that customers simply just can't get enough of the delicious dish.