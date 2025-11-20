The Top-Ranked Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Product Worthy Of Sitting Next To Your Turkey
Planning a holiday feast doesn't need to be overly elaborate — and there's no shame in making some of Thanksgiving's most loved side dishes with canned ingredients. It's all about saving time in the kitchen that you can spend with loved ones around the dinner table and the delicious end results. Trader Joe's is a great spot for boxed, canned, and other pre-packaged goods to help ease the effort of Thanksgiving prep and make a mouthwatering meal. Keep an eye out at your local Trader Joe's for its new Loaded Mashed Potatoes, as the scrumptious spuds are quickly becoming a popular purchase.
Topping Tasting Table's rankings of Trader Joe's Thanksgiving products for just $5.99, the pound of packaged potatoes is the epitome of ready-to-serve comfort food. Per our taste tester's assessment, the mixture of mashed potatoes with bacon, scallions, and cheese alone is tough to beat. But, beyond the blend of complementary flavors, this packaged food warms up perfectly in either the microwave or oven and has all the satisfying texture you could want from a Thanksgiving side.
Trader Joe's fans are also taking to the internet to laud these mashed potatoes as a holiday hit. One fan on Reddit wrote, "Run DON'T walk to try this. So so delicious!!" while another added "This feels like it could be a primary subsistence item." The only drawback seems to be that the package is slightly smaller than other store-bought pre-made mashed potatoes, suggesting that customers simply just can't get enough of the delicious dish.
Fans are fawning over Trader Joe's loaded mashed potatoes
This limited time Trader Joe's offering has garnered quite a bit of praise from fans and even staff members. Instagram raves about this Trader Joe's product include comments like, "WHAT?! need!" and, "Loved em' definitely getting more!" But a true TJ's hit isn't complete without at least some haters, and other customers on Instagram have criticized the Thanksgiving side in comments that say things like, "Literally JUST tried these the other night ... hard pass!" Still, the overall consensus is of Trader Joe's Loaded Mashed Potatoes is positive.
Though mashed potatoes are fairly simple to make, when it comes to keeping track of myriad different sides, mains, appetizers, and desserts, this product takes the guesswork out of at least one item on your Thanksgiving list. The mixture of cheese, green onions, and bacon rounds out the flavors of the rich and creamy potatoes while also providing some extra protein. The convenience of the ready-to-serve package also means that you can free up your oven by simply popping the potatoes into the microwave to get the same desirable texture.
While the 16-ounce serving might be lighter than other packaged goods, it's worth noting that it's a limited, seasonal item. At just under $6, it might be worth grabbing a few extra packages to help stretch your side dishes. Then, if you find yourself with leftovers, you can even repurpose these potatoes as the topping for a shepherd's pie or into a whimsical batch of loaded mashed potato waffles.