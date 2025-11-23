We Asked A Mixologist How Best To Swap Out Peach Schnapps With Stronger Substitutes In Cocktails

Peach schnapps is an integral component in a number of classic cocktails, such as a sex on the beach cocktail, providing both sweetness and that signature fruity flavor. But they are not everyone's cup of tea. For one thing, peach schnapps can be on the lighter side, alcohol-wise, often coming in at just 30 proof (15% ABV), which is quite a bit lower than the 80 proof (40% ABV) of most spirits. Beyond that, some folks also find peach schnapps to be a bit too sweet. For an expert opinion on how best to swap the schnapps, we went to Molly Horn, the Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, who offered her advice.

Unfortunately, as Horn explains, it may not be as simple as a one-to-one replacement with a stronger spirit. "Using a peach-flavored base spirit rather than a liqueur such as schnapps will add more alcohol and less sweetness," Horn says. "So applying the exact same ratio as a recipe that calls for schnapps would throw the cocktail off-balance."

To keep your cocktails tasting just right with this schnapps substitution, her advice is to try "decreasing the amount of the recipe's base spirit." Alternatively, Horn suggests "splitting the base so that you use the same amount of overall base spirit, but it's an equal mix of both." This will keep the alcohol from overpowering the other components of the drink. "I would also add a touch of simple syrup," she adds, a move that will make up for the lost sweetness. Because the sugar level is now in your hands, however, you can tailor that addition to fit your palate perfectly.