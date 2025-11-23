We Asked A Mixologist How Best To Swap Out Peach Schnapps With Stronger Substitutes In Cocktails
Peach schnapps is an integral component in a number of classic cocktails, such as a sex on the beach cocktail, providing both sweetness and that signature fruity flavor. But they are not everyone's cup of tea. For one thing, peach schnapps can be on the lighter side, alcohol-wise, often coming in at just 30 proof (15% ABV), which is quite a bit lower than the 80 proof (40% ABV) of most spirits. Beyond that, some folks also find peach schnapps to be a bit too sweet. For an expert opinion on how best to swap the schnapps, we went to Molly Horn, the Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, who offered her advice.
Unfortunately, as Horn explains, it may not be as simple as a one-to-one replacement with a stronger spirit. "Using a peach-flavored base spirit rather than a liqueur such as schnapps will add more alcohol and less sweetness," Horn says. "So applying the exact same ratio as a recipe that calls for schnapps would throw the cocktail off-balance."
To keep your cocktails tasting just right with this schnapps substitution, her advice is to try "decreasing the amount of the recipe's base spirit." Alternatively, Horn suggests "splitting the base so that you use the same amount of overall base spirit, but it's an equal mix of both." This will keep the alcohol from overpowering the other components of the drink. "I would also add a touch of simple syrup," she adds, a move that will make up for the lost sweetness. Because the sugar level is now in your hands, however, you can tailor that addition to fit your palate perfectly.
The best spirits to substitute for peach schnapps
In the world of flavored spirits, there may not be a flavor known to humankind that you can't find infused into vodka — you can even buy vodka legitimately flavored with a meteorite. But when it comes to adding peach flavor to a cocktail, vodka is not Horn's first choice. According to the mixologist, "The flavor is often less perceptible than peach schnapps." Peach schnapps is often a key flavor component in cocktails, so swapping in a vodka that lacks that same punch is likely to lead to disappointment. For Horn, a better answer is found in another common spirit: whiskey.
"I would actually recommend a peach-flavored whiskey over a peach-flavored vodka," Horn says, "since these have a bigger, bolder, sweeter peach flavor." There may not be quite as many popular flavored whiskeys on the market as there are vodkas, but peach is a common choice for those brands that do add flavors to their whiskey. If all else fails, though, and you can't find a peach whiskey at your local liquor store, you can always soak peaches in bourbon to achieve a similar result.
As with all of these substitutions, however, you do need to keep an eye on the alcohol and sugar content of your chosen schnapps substitute. Horn offers a word of warning when using this substitute. "Peach-flavored whiskey also has a higher alcohol content," she adds, "so you would still need to be mindful of your recipe proportions."
Peach schnapps in other cocktail recipes
Regardless of how painstakingly you balance the changing alcohol and sugar contents of your drinks, however, there are some recipes where swapping schnapps for spirits just doesn't make sense. "I think something like a classic Bellini should not be subbed," Horn explains, "as you really need that bolder, sweeter peach flavor from the schnapps — and it does not need hard liquor!" Given that the only other ingredients in a peach Bellini — a brunch classic that some consider Italy's worst cocktail — are likely to be sparkling wine and peach puree, it is probably good advice to keep added liquor out of the picture. A cocktail at brunch can be a great thing, but you have to be careful about too many extra shots in your wine at breakfast.
For a better place to try out this substitution, Horn suggests the Missionary's Downfall, which falls squarely on the list of tiki cocktails that you need to try — if you haven't already. This tropical classic is traditionally made with rum, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, lime juice, honey, and fresh mint. "This would be a great one to try using a split base of the rum and peach whiskey," Horn says, "since that would stand up in the cocktail and add another layer to the complexity of the flavor without overwhelming any one other ingredient."
Alternatively, you can take things back to where we started. "If you want to go more old school, the sex on the beach is one that would work as well," Horn says. "There's enough sweetness from the juices that you could swap peach vodka in for the schnapps ... and it would be balanced and tasty!" Clearly there is some room for cocktail creativity with these substitutions.