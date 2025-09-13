The Worst Italian Cocktail Is Also A Hugely Popular Brunch Staple
Some Italian cocktails are made to sip slowly, maybe with olives or a little bowl of nuts on the side. A Negroni has that kind of presence; so does an Aperol Spritz. But, a Bellini? Not so much.
We recently ranked classic Italian cocktails, and the Bellini came in dead last, but it wasn't always that way. When it first appeared at Harry's Bar in Venice in the 1940s, the Bellini was light, seasonal, and full of charm — just Veronese white peach purée and prosecco. Simple, but when made with care, it worked.
The problem was that it got too popular. Over time, fresh peaches were swapped for syrup, and sparkling wine quality dropped. "It's a victim of its own success," said Tasting Table's cocktail ranker. "A true Bellini deserves a higher place," they added, but only when made right. Many Bellinis now taste artificial — most of the time, they are just peach-flavored bubbles. Peach purée can be fibrous or even go bad. And if the prosecco isn't crisp, the entire drink falls apart.
Bellinis still show up on brunch menus, but they rarely deliver. What was once a fresh, refined Venetian sipper now feels like filler next to stronger, better-built cocktails.
How to make a Bellini worth drinking
Bellinis are one of those drinks that seem too simple to mess up. Just prosecco and peaches, right? But if you've ever had one that tasted off, you know how easy it is to miss the mark. With just two ingredients, you don't get a safety net. But when both are dialed in, the Bellini shines.
The biggest mistake is reaching for bottled syrup instead of using real fruit. Ripe white peaches — not yellow ones — make a big difference. They're sweeter, lower in acid, and give the drink that soft, almost floral flavor it's supposed to have. Peel, purée, and strain, if needed. Add a splash of lemon juice or a little honey to bring brightness and balance.
Then there's the prosecco; not all bottles are created equal. Go cheap, and the whole drink suffers. It gets too sweet, tastes bitter, or the bubbles fall flat. Stick with something dry and well-made. A few of the best proseccos for Bellinis include La Marca, La Vostra, or Corazza. The usual ratio is two parts prosecco to one part peach. To keep the fizz, add the purée first, then slowly top with prosecco.