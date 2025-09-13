The Worst Italian Cocktail Is Also A Hugely Popular Brunch Staple

Some Italian cocktails are made to sip slowly, maybe with olives or a little bowl of nuts on the side. A Negroni has that kind of presence; so does an Aperol Spritz. But, a Bellini? Not so much.

We recently ranked classic Italian cocktails, and the Bellini came in dead last, but it wasn't always that way. When it first appeared at Harry's Bar in Venice in the 1940s, the Bellini was light, seasonal, and full of charm — just Veronese white peach purée and prosecco. Simple, but when made with care, it worked.

The problem was that it got too popular. Over time, fresh peaches were swapped for syrup, and sparkling wine quality dropped. "It's a victim of its own success," said Tasting Table's cocktail ranker. "A true Bellini deserves a higher place," they added, but only when made right. Many Bellinis now taste artificial — most of the time, they are just peach-flavored bubbles. Peach purée can be fibrous or even go bad. And if the prosecco isn't crisp, the entire drink falls apart.

Bellinis still show up on brunch menus, but they rarely deliver. What was once a fresh, refined Venetian sipper now feels like filler next to stronger, better-built cocktails.