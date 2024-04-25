Get A Taste Of Meteorite Vodka With The Latest Release From Pegasus Distillerie

Even people who love sipping alcohol understand that tasting notes can sometimes get a little silly, but what if someone told you that your vodka tasted like a meteorite? And what if that person was actually telling the truth? Eye-catching ingredients and unique flavored vodkas (that often don't stick around) have become a big trend in the last decade with the promise of online virality and the endless churn of food culture producing liquors as self-consciously strange as a collaboration between Empirical and Doritos or a bottle of vodka with a full-on scorpion suspended in it. There have even been some space-flavored vodkas produced before — The aptly named brand Outer Space Vodka filters its liquor through a meteorite that is supposedly 4 billion years old. But now, France's Pegasus Distillerie is attempting to bring an air of luxury legitimacy to the game with a new vodka that is actually made with a meteorite from the get-go.

According to a press release from the company, Pegasus Distillerie's brand-new spirit is called Shooting Star Vodka, which it calls an "Ultra-Premium vodka enriched with minerals from an unexpected, out-of-this-world ingredient." The ingredient is indeed a meteorite, but unlike brands that say they are meteorite-filtered, Pegasus makes Shooting Star by aging its vodka in a terracotta amphora from Italy for at least a full year with the space rock suspended in the still the entire time.